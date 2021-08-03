China wuhan to test all residents after first Covid 19 infection in a year

New cases of corona found again in Wuhan city of China, concern increased due to case coming up after a year, big reason for delta variant

New Delhi. Once again big news has come out from Wuhan, China, which is believed to be responsible for spreading the corona virus in the world. There has been a stir here due to the arrival of new cases of corona infection in a year. The special thing is that after the arrival of these new cases, the local administration has decided to conduct a Kovid-19 test of the entire population.

Let us tell you that Wuhan is the same city where the first case of coronavirus was reported in December 2019. After this, this infection spread all over the world. Till now lakhs of people have lost their lives due to this deadly infection.

Local administrative officer Li Tao in Wuhan gave this information through a press conference on Tuesday. He said that soon a campaign would be started to conduct nucleic acid test of all the people.

Talking about the population of Wuhan city, it is 11 million i.e. more than 10 million. In such a situation, if the infection spreads, it can once again become a cause for concern.

migrant laborers found infected

Earlier on Monday, Wuhan authorities announced that some migrant laborers in Wuhan have been found infected with Corona. The number of infected is said to be around seven.

Actually, these cases have come to the fore when China claimed to have successfully controlled the outbreak of corona infection in Wuhan in the early months of 2020.

Since then, no local case of infection was reported in Wuhan for almost a year, which eased the concern about the threat of this virus, but once again after a year new cases have brought stress.

delta variant big reason

For now, China has ordered all residents of Wuhan to stay at home. Not only this, keeping in mind that the infection does not spread to other areas of the country, the domestic transport link has also been cut off from Wuhan. Meanwhile, large-scale testing is being done.

On Tuesday, China reported 61 cases caused by the domestically spreading delta variant. Chinese officials believe that the delta variant could be the main reason behind the re-growth of Corona. Major cities like China’s capital Beijing have tested millions of people and those found infected have been sent to quarantine.

infection spread from airport

China has registered 61 cases of corona virus infection on Tuesday. The delta variant of Corona has spread to many cities after infecting the airport cleaning workers of the Chinese city of Nanjing and the rate of spread of the infection is very fast. This is the reason why cases of Kovid are being registered from different parts of China.