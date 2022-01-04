China: Xi Jinping’s new order to give more power to the PLA, tell the tricks to win the war

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a new order for the training of the armed forces, with a focus on developing a special force capable of fighting and winning wars. Xi, 68, has been leading the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) since 2012.

He is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC). Xi has prioritized real-time training as he takes office, with military reforms and continuous upgrades of technology. Unlike his predecessors, Xi is expected to remain in power until the end of his second five-year term and start a record third term after the CPC Congress, which is to be held in the middle of this year.

Since 2018, he has been issuing mobilization orders every year setting operational priorities for the Army. According to the Xinhua News Agency report, Xi Jinping has said in this year’s order for the army that the armed forces should keep a close eye on the technology, techniques of warfare as well as the adversaries, increasing their efforts to train and fight. Campaigns should be coordinated.

In his command, Xi said the military should develop technologies to develop a specialized force capable of fighting and winning wars. In his order, Xi Jinping also said that all officers and soldiers should possess neither the spirit of fear of death nor difficult situations and well-designed to enhance their fighting ability, promote excellent conduct And training should be given in a safe way.

Recently, there was another news related to China in which the US claimed that China is working towards developing a weapon that can be used to paralyze and control the mind of enemies instead of killing them. Is.