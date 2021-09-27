China’s abortion pledge worries about limits

On social media Monday, some state-backed news outlets shed light on the line about abortion in the guidelines, with some users wondering if there were more restrictions on the way. “Contraception can fail, so not finding a partner is the safest bet,” said a popular comment on the Weibo social media platform.

In general, many women are deeply skeptical about how the government will try to boost the country’s anemic birth rate, said Lu Pin, a Chinese feminist activist. Earlier this year, the government implemented a cooling-off period for couples seeking divorce, which some saw as a way to force women to stay in marriage and have children.

“Chinese women have always been coerced by the state and accessed by the state,” Ms Lu said in an interview in June, noting that some women were concerned about potential limits on contraception, which are currently widespread. is readily available.

It seems that these fears have not yet been met. Monday’s report actually promised to increase sex education along with improving women’s access to contraception.

Ms Fang, the founder of the Beijing-based organization, stressed that the only mention of reducing abortion came in a lengthy report of more than 50,000 Chinese characters. He pointed to other parts of the report that he called encouraging, such as a resolution to combat gender discrimination in the workplace, improving educational opportunities for women, and promoting homework sharing between men and women.

Still, she acknowledged the yawning gap between official rhetoric and reality. State media outlets have recently attacked the alleged “feminization” of Chinese men, and social media platforms have censored feminist activists. While the report confirms the authorities’ stance against sexual harassment, a judge this month ruled against the plaintiffs in the most high-profile harassment case to come out of China’s MeToo movement.

“There are many responsible departments involved in women’s development,” Ms. Fang said. “And how those responsible departments implement their specific measures needs more attention and publicity.”

joy dong Contributing Research