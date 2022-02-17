Sports

China’s Eileen Gu takes criticism head on: ‘I’m not trying to solve political problems right now’

China's Eileen Gu takes criticism head on: 'I'm not trying to solve political problems right now'
China’s Eileen Gu takes criticism head on: ‘I’m not trying to solve political problems right now’

China’s Eileen Gu takes criticism head on: ‘I’m not trying to solve political problems right now’

China’s Aileen Gu spoke to reporters after the qualifying round on Ski Halfpipe on Thursday, where she hopes to make history with a third medal.

The 18-year-old American-born skier, who chose to represent China at the 2022 Winter Olympics, answered questions about his nationality and future goals.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Slopstyle Medal Ceremony in Zhangjiakou, China, ill Aileen Gu adjusts her hat.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, during the Women’s Freestyle Skiing Slopstyle Medal Ceremony in Zhangjiakou, China, ill Aileen Gu adjusts her hat.
(AP Photo / Matthias Schrader)

“People sometimes don’t know what to do with other people when they don’t fit in a box,” he told reporters. “They say, ‘Is she Chinese? Is she American? Is she a model? Is she a student? Why is she trying to change the world when she’s just 18?’

Gu was under the microscope when he decided to compete for China in the United States, where he was born to a Chinese mother. Gu estimates that he has spent at least a quarter of his life in China. His original story, as he puts it, dates back to when he was 9 years old – creating and winning the idea for China’s first sloppystyle ski event.

Since choosing to side with China in 2019, she has repeatedly stated that her goal is to encourage girls and women to play winter sports – in line with China’s commitment to inspire 300 million people to hit the ice or snow.

China's Eileen Guo competes in the Women's Halfpipe Qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Zhangjiako, China.

China’s Eileen Guo competes in the Women’s Halfpipe Qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Zhangjiako, China.
(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

On Thursday, he said in a report that he was not trying to solve the world’s problems.

“I am not trying to solve the political problem right now,” he said. “And I’m aware that I’m not able to do what I want at this very moment.”

“My biggest goal is to have some girl sitting at home watching frisking for the first time and thinking, ‘Maybe one day I can be.’ Maybe he saw someone who looked like him and thought, ‘Hey, I can do that too.’

China's Aileen Guo speaks to reporters after the women's half-pipe qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

China’s Aileen Guo speaks to reporters after the women’s half-pipe qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

Last week, Gu was faced with questions about his citizenship. Chinese state media have claimed that Gu became a Chinese citizen at the age of 15, according to Reuters. The government does not allow dual citizenship, which means that a California resident must relinquish his or her U.S. citizenship in order to do so.

Gu wants to add medals that he has already won in these games. She won gold in the Big Air and silver in the slopestyle. If he won another medal, he would be the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

