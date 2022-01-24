China’s extremely dangerous 39 Fighter Jets attacked Taiwan’s airzone, sensation all around

China is not deterring its antics. Let us inform that China on Sunday attacked 39 very dangerous warplanes in Taiwan’s air defense area. This is considered to be the biggest intrusion from the Chinese side in the last several months. The government of Taiwan has said about this that a large number of fighter aircraft were sent by China.

China’s Aggressive Stance: Due to China’s stand, Taiwan fears that China may attack it. Let us tell you that China claims its right over Taiwan. On the other hand, Taiwan has always rejected China’s claims and describes itself as an independent country. If we look at China’s aggression, the last quarter of 2021 has seen a huge increase in infiltration by China into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In which 56 Chinese warplanes entered the area on 4 October.

The island’s defense ministry said late Sunday that it had seen 39 warplanes from China entering Taiwan’s ADIZ. This is the record second highest number of infiltration after October 2 last year.

These fighter jets sent for infiltration include 24, J-16 (J-16 Fighter Jets). Defense experts say that these aircraft are among the most special fighter aircraft of the Chinese government. While 10, J-10 aircraft and an H-6 bomber capable of dropping an atomic bomb were also included in this convoy.

It is believed that China is in the mood to warn Taiwan by clearing its aggressive stance. In fact, China has been saying that it will include Taiwan in its jurisdiction. Even if force has to be used for this. A record 196 intrusions were recorded in this episode in October. In this, 149 fighter aircraft were sent in just four days. Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president in 2016.

