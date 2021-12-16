China’s hypersonic missile can become a challenge for India! Rajnath Singh said – we also need such weapons

Recently, a report of the US Parliament was revealed in which it was revealed that India is included in the category of selected countries which is developing hypersonic missiles running at the speed of Mach-7 speed.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized on the creation of hypersonic missile. He addressed a seminar titled ‘Preparing for the Future’ with indigenous weapons of DRDO on Tuesday. During this, Rajnath Singh said that India should also work towards developing hypersonic missiles.

The Defense Minister said that ballistic missile defense systems are getting better with time. Thus, there is a need for hypersonic missiles to maintain minimum reliable deterrence. Significantly, Rajnath Singh’s statement came at a time when a report said that in August China tested more than one hypersonic missile.

Efforts to make India a leader in defense technology: In the program, Rajnath Singh said that it should be our endeavor that India becomes a leader in defense technology. The technologies we have been able to create ourselves are now ours. At the same time, we have to indigenize those technologies which in today’s era only a few selected countries have. Ballistic missile technology is getting stronger every day, he said.

Must work together: The Defense Minister said that we have to think soon about the development of hypersonic cruise missiles to maintain our minimum credible deterrence. This will be a revolutionary change in our defense sector and for this we all have to work together.

He said, “As times are changing, our defense requirements are also changing. Today there is more use of technology in the battlefield. He also mentioned new technologies like cyber, space, IT, robotics, artificial intelligence and big data analysis, which are adding new chapters in the war every day.

Know about Hypersonic Missile: Explain that this type of missile is like a vehicle that works to carry payload (nuclear or other weapons). On the basis of its speed, there are three types of this missile. Including subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic. In which the speed of subsonic is less than the speed of sound (330 m/s). Whereas the speed of supersonic is greater than the speed of sound. Its speed is five times that of sound (6,174 km/h).

There are two types of hypersonic missiles: Talking about hypersonic missile, it has the highest speed. It is capable of flying much faster than the speed of sound. It is of two types. First hypersonic cruise missile and second hypersonic glide vehicle. Hypersonic cruise is similar to a normal cruise missile, but to increase its speed, it is fitted with a high-speed jet engine that works to accelerate its speed to Mach-5 (five times the speed of sound) or more.

Whereas hypersonic glide vehicle is launched into space with the help of a rocket. In today’s era, America, Russia, China, India, France and UK are working on such weapons.