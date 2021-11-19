China’s Influence Looms Over Blinken’s Africa Visit

Abuja, Nigeria – When Secretary of State Anthony J. As Blinken drove from the airport to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Thursday, his car zoomed in near Nigeria’s China Chamber of Commerce, a domed, almost palace-like structure along the expressway.

The day before, there was a similar story in Nairobi, where Mr. Blinken walked to the airport along a giant expressway – part of China’s giant Belt and Road Initiative, which funds major infrastructure projects in Asia and Africa. Chinese letters can be seen on tractors and other heavy equipment along the way.

The realities of Washington’s global conflict with Beijing have been overshadowed by President Biden’s foreign policy organizing principle, Mr Blinken’s debut trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week. The first three days of his trip are filled with reminders of Beijing’s growing influence on the continent, as well as some signs of diminishing US influence.

In a speech in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Blinkon outlined the Biden administration’s vision for Africa, in which he should show close cooperation in advancing democracy, preventing epidemics and mitigating climate change.