China’s Influence Looms Over Blinken’s Africa Visit

Abuja, Nigeria – When Secretary of State Anthony J. As Blinken drove from the airport to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Thursday, his car zoomed in near Nigeria’s China Chamber of Commerce, a domed, almost palace-like structure along the expressway.
The day before, there was a similar story in Nairobi, where Mr. Blinken walked to the airport along a giant expressway – part of China’s giant Belt and Road Initiative, which funds major infrastructure projects in Asia and Africa. Chinese letters can be seen on tractors and other heavy equipment along the way.
The realities of Washington’s global conflict with Beijing have been overshadowed by President Biden’s foreign policy organizing principle, Mr Blinken’s debut trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week. The first three days of his trip are filled with reminders of Beijing’s growing influence on the continent, as well as some signs of diminishing US influence.
In a speech in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Blinkon outlined the Biden administration’s vision for Africa, in which he should show close cooperation in advancing democracy, preventing epidemics and mitigating climate change.
But the two also reflected on the perception of a regional power game with China and sought to downplay it, saying that the United States would no longer view Africa as a mere frontrunner in the global competition with other powers.
“Too often, countries in Africa have been treated as equal rather than inferior partners – or worse -” he said. The US firmly believes that “it is time to stop considering Africa a geopolitical issue – and to start acting as a major geopolitical player.”
Speaking at a news conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Foreign Minister Jeffrey Onyama, on Thursday, Mr Blinken said the US commitment was not with China or any other third party. It’s about Africa. “
But Mr. Onyama did not come up with the idea of competition.
“As far as the US-Chinese competition in Africa is concerned, I mean, I don’t want to make a fuss about it – almost good, cynical, almost,” he said. “But sometimes you are an attractive bride and everyone is giving you wonderful things, so this is a good thing for you,” he added.
“So take what you can from each of them,” he said.
According to the Washington think tank, American Enterprise Institute, Beijing has invested heavily in Nigeria since 2018 with 7.5 billion. Last month, China’s ambassador to Nigeria said Beijing plans to launch banks in the country soon, a move analysts say has prompted China to further integrate into the country’s economy.
Mr Blinken has at least partially acknowledged Mr Onyama’s point about the lucrative competition, suggesting that US infrastructure investment on the continent could lead to a “race to the top”.
US officials have long feared that Chinese investment in Africa, Asia and Europe would lower standards. And Mr. Blinken alluded to the risk of Africa’s growing dependence on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese investment, much of it in the form of debt.
He insisted that the US dollars come with labor, environmental and anti-corruption protections – all of which are often absent from Chinese projects.
“It’s not just about the resources that are available, it’s about how those resources are actually used,” he said.
Mr Blinken has embraced a lighter touch on the subject of China than his predecessor Mike Pompeo, who paid his only visit to Africa in February 2020, competing with Beijing – urging African nations to beware of “dictatorial regimes and their emptiness”. Promises. “He claimed that an economic partnership with the United States would bring” true liberation. “
This is in line with the persistent reluctance of Biden administration officials to offer European and other Asian countries. He says the United States is not asking other nations to choose sides between Washington and Beijing, trying to avoid provocative rhetoric that could derail fragile efforts with China.
Nigerian officials warmly welcomed Mr Blinkon and on Thursday praised the country’s “vibrant democracy”, noting that President Biden plans to attend next month’s World Democracy Summit.
But many points of friction were also visible.
In a number of comments, Mr Blinken called for an independent panel to be held accountable for last week’s killing of a protester in Lagos by Nigerian military forces. The Nigerian military has denied firing on protesters, with thousands protesting against the government, which has been criticized by human rights groups as increasingly repressive and corrupt.
Mr Blinken also referred to the concern that US military aid to Nigeria, mainly to help the government fight Islamic extremist groups such as Boko Haram, was being used for human rights abuses. Mr Blinken said on Thursday that the US was working to ensure that “the assistance we provide would be used in a way that fully respects the human rights of every Nigerian.”
And while Mr Blinken emphasized in his speech on Friday that Africa could play a key role in mitigating climate change, Mr Onyama suggested a precautionary measure for his country, a major energy producer.
“We have noticed that many large industrialized nations and financial institutions are now defending projects and gas projects,” he said. “And of course this will be a really big shock for countries like ours who really want to see air as a transition fuel and have time to work towards ‘net zero’.”
Mr Onyama said he hoped the US would persuade the World Bank and other financial institutions to “make it as easy as possible for some of these countries, which need this transition period to use this fuel.”
Mr Blinken arrived in Abuja after a two-day stop in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, where he called for talks to end Ethiopia’s civil war and reiterated US demands that Sudanese troops withdraw the October rebellion and reinstate the country’s prime minister. , Abdallah Hamdok.
But during Mr Blinkon’s visit, tensions flared between the two East African nations. At least 15 people were killed in protests in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Mr Blinken said the US was “very concerned” about the violence and reiterated his call for the reinstatement of Mr Hamdok, who led a transitional government in 2019 after the country’s longtime dictator, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted. .
The lack of visible progress in Sudan or Ethiopia indicates the limits of US political influence on the continent. But American officials are optimistic about the potential for success.
A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that during a recent visit to Khartoum by Molly Fei, the state’s assistant secretary for African affairs, Sudanese generals said they were ready for Mr Hamdok’s return. But the same generals released the US ambassador to Khartoum last month, shortly before the coup, under the false pretense that he would not seize power by force.
The official also said that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had told Mr Blinken in Nairobi that Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abi Ahmed, with whom he had frequently met, had realized that his nation was at risk of destructive violence. About his ongoing military campaign against the Tigrian rebels.
Mr Abby told Mr Kenyatta that he was ready to make a compromise that would end the fighting, according to the official and another US official, speaking on condition of anonymity. But the Ethiopian leader has not yet taken any concrete steps to fulfill that promise.
Declan Walsh contributed to the report from Nairobi.
