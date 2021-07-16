China’s New Carbon Market, the World’s Largest: What to Know

But it can be difficult in China, with its sprawling industrial base and relatively poor regulation. A company in Inner Mongolia, a region in northern China, that participates in the new market has already been fined this month for falsifying carbon emissions data.

The Chinese government initially said the market could cover steel, cement and other industries, as well as power plants. But he narrowed the scope to only cover coal and gas-fired power plants that provide electricity and heat – a sector that has fewer players and is easier to monitor. Other industries could be introduced to the market in the coming years.

“It now starts with the electricity sector, as it is more mature in terms of data quality and other parameters,” said Zhang Xiliang, director of the Institute of Energy, Environment and from Tsinghua University Economics, in an interview. “But I think very quickly sectors like cement, electrolytic aluminum and steel are going to join.”

Despite this, China’s coal and gas-fired electricity sector is so large that the program already covers about a tenth of total global carbon dioxide emissions. Some 2,225 power plant operators – many of which are subunits of state-owned power conglomerates – have been selected to trade on the platform managed by the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange.

Until now, the largest carbon emissions market has been in Europe, followed by California. Ultimately, these and other emissions trading initiatives could combine, creating a potential global market. For now, however, international investors or financial companies will not be allowed to buy in the Chinese carbon market.

It can take years for the market to show results.