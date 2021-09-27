China’s power-off factories and threat to development
DONGGUAN, China – Power cuts and even blackouts have slowed or closed factories across China in recent days, causing the country’s slowing economy and potentially global supplies ahead of a busy Christmas shopping season in the West. A new threat has arisen in the chains.
The outages have spread to most of eastern China, where the majority of the population lives and works. Some building managers have shut down lifts. Some municipal pumping stations have closed, prompting a city to urge residents to store excess water for the next several months, although it later withdrew the advice.
There are many reasons for sudden power outages in much of China. With more regions of the world reopening after pandemic-induced lockdowns, demand from China’s power-hungry export factories has increased significantly.
Export demand for aluminum, one of the most energy-intensive products, has been strong. Demand for steel and cement, at the center of China’s massive construction programs, has also been strong.
As the demand for electricity has increased, it has also increased the cost of coal to generate electricity. But Chinese regulators have not allowed utilities to raise rates to cover the rising cost of coal. So utilities have delayed operating their power plants for longer hours.
In the city of Dongguan, a major manufacturing hub near Hong Kong, a shoe factory that employs 300 workers rented a generator for $10,000 a month last week to ensure work could continue. Between the rental cost and the diesel fuel to power it, electricity is now twice as expensive as when factories were simply tapping the grid.
“This year is the worst year since we opened the factory nearly 20 years ago,” said Jack Tang, the factory’s general manager. Economists had predicted that production disruptions at Chinese factories would make it harder for many stores in the West to restock empty shelves and could contribute to inflation in the coming months.
Three publicly traded Taiwanese electronics companies, including two suppliers to Apple and one supplier to Tesla, issued statements on Sunday night warning that their factories were among those affected. Apple had no immediate comment, while Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
It is not clear how long the power shortage will last. Experts in China had predicted that officials would compensate by shifting electricity away from energy-intensive heavy industries such as steel, cement and aluminum, and said this could fix the problem.
State Grid, the government-run electricity distributor, said in a statement on Monday that it would guarantee supply “and fully sustain the bottom line of people’s livelihood, development and security.”
Still, nationwide power shortages have prompted economists to lower their projections of China’s growth this year. Japanese financial institution Nomura has cut its forecast for economic expansion in the last three months of this year from 4.4 per cent to 3 per cent.
The problem of supply chain is getting worse due to power shortage. The sudden restart of the world economy has led to shortages of key components such as computer chips and stirred up mixing in global shipping lines, putting too many containers in the wrong places and the ships carrying them.
The power supply is a little different. Compared to last year, China’s electricity demand this year is growing at nearly twice its normal annual pace. China’s factories churn orders for smartphones, appliances, exercise equipment and other manufactured goods that have driven growth.
China’s electricity problems are contributing to high prices in some parts of Europe as elsewhere. Experts said a rise in prices in China had attracted energy distributors to ship ships laden with liquefied natural gas to Chinese ports, forcing others to scramble for further sources.
But most of China’s electricity problems are unique to the country.
Two-thirds of China’s electricity comes from burning coal, which Beijing is trying to curb as it tackles climate change. The price of coal has increased with the demand. But because the government keeps electricity prices low, especially in residential areas, use by homes and businesses has climbed regardless.
Faced with losing more money with each additional ton of coal, some power plants have closed for maintenance in recent weeks, saying it was needed for safety reasons. Lin Boqiang, dean of the China Institute for Energy Policy Studies at Xiamen University, said many other power plants are operating below full capacity, and for a rising generation that means more money will be lost.
China’s main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, also ordered 20 major cities and provinces in late August to reduce energy consumption for the rest of the year. Regulators cited the need to ensure that cities and provinces meet their full-year targets set by Beijing for their carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.
In addition to coal, hydroelectric dams supply the rest of China’s electricity, while wind turbines, solar panels and nuclear power plants play an increasing role.
Difficulty keeping China’s lights and taps on is a challenge for the country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, and the Chinese Communist Party. He has taken a winning stance this year, emphasizing China’s success in quickly ending the coronavirus outbreak and the release of Meng Wanzhou, a senior Huawei executive in disputes with the United States and Canada.
But Mr. Xi risks being tagged for problems as well as successes. He has moved strongly to crush any opposition within the Communist Party and expand his reach into more areas of Chinese life. If people in China start pointing fingers, there are others to blame.
China’s economic comeback from the coronavirus is largely driven by heavy investment in infrastructure as well as increased exports. Overall industrial use accounts for 70 percent of electricity consumption in China, led mostly by state-owned producers of steel, cement and aluminum.
“If those people produce more, it has a huge impact on electricity demand,” Professor Lin said. He said China’s economic ideologues would order those three industrial users back to rest.
The disruption from power outages has already been felt in Dongguan, a city at the heart of China’s southern manufacturing region. Its factories produce everything from electronics to toys to sweaters.
The local electricity transmission authority in Houjie, a township in northwestern Dongguan, issued orders to shut down power to several factories from Wednesday to Sunday. As of Monday morning, the suspension in industrial power service was extended until at least Tuesday night.
The roar of giant diesel generators roared through the streets and alleys of Huji on Monday morning, where five-story, concrete-walled factories are nestled among low-rise apartment buildings for migrant workers. Air-conditioners weren’t running as temperatures rose in the 90s, and only a few fluorescent lights were shining in the windows of some factories.
One of the noisy generators rammed into a 20-foot yellow shipping container behind a factory, where workers in bright blue and orange jumpsuits worked to collect men’s and women’s leather shoes for American and European buyers.
General Manager Mr. Tang said his factory already faced particularly strict electricity usage regulations because it was dubbed a “low-profit, high-energy-consumption factory” by the government.
Along the adjoining alleys, a slew of small workshops were making insoles and other shoe components for assembly at Warren Mister Tang’s factory and other similar plants nearby. Prices for components have already increased by 30 to 50 percent this year compared to last year as labor costs and raw material prices rise, Mr. Tang said.
“Many of us who work in this business say we’re basically losing money this year,” he said at his factory on Monday morning, adding that the power outages began last summer.
Mr. Tang had to turn off his generator for two days last week after local residents filed a noise complaint with the local government. He also rented a metal cage to cover the generator to reduce the noise.
Some in the neighborhood, notably shoe component manufacturers, were sympathetic, voicing a mix of business pragmatism and nationalism.
“Although it’s a little noisy, I understand it,” said Wang Weidong, owner of a shoe insole processing workshop. “There is no other way – we will answer the call of the country.”
Lee you Contributed to research.
