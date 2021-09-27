China’s power-off factories and threat to development

DONGGUAN, China – Power cuts and even blackouts have slowed or closed factories across China in recent days, causing the country’s slowing economy and potentially global supplies ahead of a busy Christmas shopping season in the West. A new threat has arisen in the chains.

The outages have spread to most of eastern China, where the majority of the population lives and works. Some building managers have shut down lifts. Some municipal pumping stations have closed, prompting a city to urge residents to store excess water for the next several months, although it later withdrew the advice.

There are many reasons for sudden power outages in much of China. With more regions of the world reopening after pandemic-induced lockdowns, demand from China’s power-hungry export factories has increased significantly.

Export demand for aluminum, one of the most energy-intensive products, has been strong. Demand for steel and cement, at the center of China’s massive construction programs, has also been strong.