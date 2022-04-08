China’s proximity to Sri Lanka overwhelms

In neighboring Sri Lanka, facing the most severe economic crisis since its independence, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently sacked his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa. Also, Ali Sabri was entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance, but he resigned from the post of minister within just 24 hours. A dire situation arose for the government when dozens of MPs from the ruling coalition left the government. Simultaneously, the governor of the central bank, Ajit Nibard Karabal, has also stepped down.

The President invited all opposition parties to join the Unity Cabinet to deal with the growing public outcry due to the difficulties arising out of the economic crisis, but all parties turned down the invitation. Due to the wrong policies and partisan attitude of the Sri Lankan government, there is deep discontent among the Tamil community there. The Tamil parties, which were against the partition of the nation till the year 1973, are now demanding a separate nation. The majority Sinhalese community benefited from the policies of the government, while the minority Tamils ​​suffered. Sri Lanka was once a happy country.

Actually, Sri Lanka is a mountain rising from the sea, where crops are few, but all the crops of tea, spices, rubber and horticulture are its economy. The figures of Lanka in education, health, per capita income, per capita GDP were of global level. Overall, Sri Lanka was the most prosperous country in South Asia. By killing Prabhakaran, Rajapaksa and his family became the emperor of the hearts of the people. Got a majority on a majority, a powerful government was formed. Powerful government, i.e. market, trade, banks, economy, law, courts and media have complete control over everything. That is why today there is a dictatorship of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka.

Science, Technology, History, Civics, Agriculture, Banking, Business, Sports, Space, Radar to the dictator; That is, there is comprehensive information about everything in the world. The Dictator is a good man, there is no fault in his intention. So President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided – our country will become the world leader, and he was defeated there. Totally organic! One day it was announced that from today there is a fertilizer ban, pesticide ban in the country! No chemical will be used in the country. Whoever does this will be punished. The country became organic overnight. The President started ringing in the world. The UN praised, but the scientists said, ‘No, it will destroy Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector.’ And the same happened. The Dictator of Sri Lanka went unheeded. Work done with strong intention and clear intention always succeeds.

Sri Lanka’s crops were destroyed. Production halved. Here, when Kovid ended tourism, the foreign exchange available to the economy also disappeared. It was not possible to import food and drink with foreign exchange. When hunger began to set in, the President put the General of the Army on duty. The army roamed around and started raiding the warehouses of the traders. As a result, traders also stopped importing from abroad and withdrew from the grain trade. Even the Ministry of Agriculture stopped releasing agriculture data.

At present, the economy of Sri Lanka has almost collapsed. No one is even touching the Sri Lankan currency. There is no money for imports. There is a shortage of essentials, rationing and quotas are being fixed. Inflation in Sri Lanka has increased up to 10 times. About 50 percent of the population there is near to starvation. The girls are forced to adopt even prostitution for a kilo of rice. Sri Lanka had to hand over its Hambantota port to China on a 99-year lease due to non-payment of debt. Now more loans are being taken. Rajapaksa has only one rut – the country will not be sold.

The inability to deal with the economic situation arising out of the foreign exchange crisis and balance of payments issue has led to massive agitations against the ruling Rajapaksa family. People are gathering on the streets demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa family. Sinhalese-dominated Tangalle is considered a stronghold of the Rajapaksa family. It is to be known that President Gotabaya Rajapakse, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, former Finance Minister Vasil Rajapakse are brothers. In addition, Mahinda, Rajapaksa’s son, was the government’s minister for sports and youth affairs, who resigned last week.

Sri Lanka will probably be the first democratic country in the world, where there are President, Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Sports Minister and not many people from the same family who have kept the government in their grasp. In such a situation, the bankruptcy of the country is certain. The problems of the common people in Sri Lanka have increased further. Citizens, facing acute shortage of fuel and essential commodities, are protesting by taking to the streets. Addressing Parliament amid violent protests against the government, Minister Johnson Fernando, the government’s chief whip, said people should help the government deal with the crisis by ending violence.

For the violent protests that have been going on for the past days over the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he said that the government will solve this crisis and there is no reason for the President’s resignation, because he has been elected to the post. Ruling party whip Fernando also said that this type of deadly politics should not be allowed. The situation of hunger, unemployment is such that the present cabinet has taken the decision to close the embassies located in many countries of the world from April 30. Among the countries whose decision to close the embassy has been taken by the cabinet, Oslo (Norway), Baghdad, Republic of Iraq, Sydney have been kept for the time being.

Sri Lanka is an island country. The population here is only 2.25 crores. There is such a shortage in a small country that the government is failing to provide petrol and diesel to the citizens. Despite having a population of 140 crores in India, we do not have to stand in line anywhere for petrol and diesel. Actually, Russia has now agreed to sell crude oil to India at low prices. Countries like America are very angry with this deal between India and Russia. Sri Lanka has failed to follow this diplomacy. The proximity of China to Sri Lanka is heavy. China’s strategy is such that in every country where it has increased its investments, political and economic instability has increased rapidly.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are great examples of this. Gradually, Pakistan is also moving towards the same situation, which is the situation of Sri Lanka. Sometimes the wrong decisions of the governments and the changing circumstances along with the natural conditions can also lead the country to the pauper. Sri Lanka is a real example of this. Some decisions were made wrong by the Gotabaya Rajapakse government, while some things got worse due to the lockdown due to Kovid. The Russo-Ukraine War spoiled the right way. These are the reasons which have made Sri Lanka poor. People have only a few left to eat.

Petrol is out, there is no electricity, the functioning of hospitals is at a standstill, the country has got a huge debt, people have come on the streets… after all, what will be the worst days of a country! Even the foreign exchange reserves of the country are empty. Inflation is at its peak. People are now fleeing from there by boats and running towards neighboring countries.

It is not known when this economic crisis of Sri Lanka will end, but it is certain that it will have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences on many countries of the world including India. Some analysts believe that this is the result of a single family holding on to power. Some analysts say that the economic condition of the country where China infiltrated due to commercial reasons, has similarly been dusty.

It is possible that it is also the trick of China to capture Sri Lanka and plot against India, because India’s distance from Sri Lanka is very close and accessible by sea route. Keeping in mind the far-reaching consequences of such a situation, India is also providing all possible help to Sri Lanka.

(The writer is a senior journalist and political analyst)

