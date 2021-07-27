China’s Tencent Suspends New Registrations for WeChat

Chinese internet giant Tencent said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended new user registrations for its hugely popular WeChat app, raising fears of further regulatory pressure even as it insisted the outage was the result. a technical upgrade.

Tencent said in a statement that the shutdown, which only affected new users and groups signing up for the app, would be completed in early August and was part of a patch to its security technology.

The timing of the suspension left investors uneasy, with growing fears that a regulatory rampage targeting the tech sector could severely affect Tencent, China’s largest internet company. By far the company’s most important product, WeChat dominates Chinese social media, allowing users to do everything from sharing photos and chatting to paying for coffee and bills.

Shares of Tencent closed nearly 9% lower in trading in Hong Kong. Overall, it’s been a tough day in Chinese equity markets, with the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong down 4.2% and the Shanghai Composite down 2.5%, amid concerns over Beijing’s regulatory crackdown.