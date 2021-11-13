China’s ‘Zero Covid’ Efforts Come With a Cost
China’s top leader has declared that the country has “overcome” the effects of the coronavirus, although sporadic lockdowns continue in various parts of the country and authorities are ordering more scrutiny of imported frozen food and children’s clothing – both of which are highly probable sources of infection.
Strict, if not impractical, sanctions stem from China’s efforts to maintain a “zero covid” policy. Other nations have gradually eased restrictions as they vaccinate more people, allow more gatherings with limits, and strengthen their health care systems for the sick. In contrast, the Chinese Communist Party has played a major role in the credibility of the disease as a whole.
China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, said this week that the country had “overcome the effects of Kovid-19.” In a propaganda message from a major party meeting, Communist Party leaders noted the success of their response in saving lives while reducing the huge social and economic cost of those measures.
Government officials have defended his approach, saying it was “cheap” and allowed the country to recover more quickly from the epidemic. So far, the caseloads are low. Authorities have recorded 1,280 in the current eruption that began in mid-October.
But the limits are the cost. In the case of new import scrutiny, scientists believe they will do more to prevent people from becoming infected. During the latest outbreak of Kovid-19 in the port city of Dalian, Chinese authorities this week ordered businesses there that use imported frozen food to suspend their operations.
In neighboring Hebei Province, authorities tested hundreds of packages after several workers at a children’s clothing factory were found to have Kovid-19. In Guangxi province, 1,200 miles south of Hebei, officials went further and tested every person who had taken a package from the factory or even touched it.
None of the people outside the factory tested positive.
In addition to inspecting imported frozen foods, China must disinfect packages imported from abroad and encourage people to use masks and gloves when receiving deliveries. The International Health Organization says cardboard-like surfaces are less likely to be infected.
Chinese officials have previously suggested that the disease could spread to China through imports. He is under pressure from the international scientific community and world leaders to reveal more about the source of the eruption, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, almost two years ago.
Authorities continue to enforce lockdowns to deal with occasional breakouts. All cities have been shut down for a while. A city in the southwest has been locked down four times in the past year. About 30,000 visitors stayed at Shanghai’s Disneyland this month and had to be tested before being allowed to leave.
In Beijing, authorities closed dozens of pharmacies that caught customers selling cough medicine without registering their names and credentials.
As China prepares to host athletes and visitors to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, the policy could face significant challenges.
The Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games will take place in a bubble in which athletes, broadcasters and journalists will have to live, organizers said. Already, two foreign Olympic athletes in the country have tested positive for the Covid-19 for related events, Reuters reported on Friday.
