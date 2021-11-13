China’s ‘Zero Covid’ Efforts Come With a Cost

But the limits are the cost. In the case of new import scrutiny, scientists believe they will do more to prevent people from becoming infected. During the latest outbreak of Kovid-19 in the port city of Dalian, Chinese authorities this week ordered businesses there that use imported frozen food to suspend their operations.

In neighboring Hebei Province, authorities tested hundreds of packages after several workers at a children’s clothing factory were found to have Kovid-19. In Guangxi province, 1,200 miles south of Hebei, officials went further and tested every person who had taken a package from the factory or even touched it.

None of the people outside the factory tested positive.

In addition to inspecting imported frozen foods, China must disinfect packages imported from abroad and encourage people to use masks and gloves when receiving deliveries. The International Health Organization says cardboard-like surfaces are less likely to be infected.

Chinese officials have previously suggested that the disease could spread to China through imports. He is under pressure from the international scientific community and world leaders to reveal more about the source of the eruption, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, almost two years ago.