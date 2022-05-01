China’s ‘zero-COVID’ restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel



In central Beijing’s historic Qianmen District, only a handful of people took to the streets on Sunday for pedestrians, usually an area that is busy with tourists on a national holiday and a sunny spring day.

Many Chinese have marked a quiet May Day this year because of the government’s “zero-covid” approach, which restricts travel and imposes lockdowns on multiple cities. Millions in China’s largest city, Shanghai, are confined to their buildings or compounds, under a lockdown that has relaxed slightly.

Under an order announced earlier in the day, all Beijing restaurants were closed for diners on Sunday and may only offer takeouts and deliveries at the end of the national holiday on Wednesday. Parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to half the capacity. The Universal Studios theme park, which opened last year, said it was temporarily closed.

In Qianmen, the tourist area around the street that leads to the impressive gate of the former Imperial Palace, some people bought food from stalls and ate outdoors benches. Wang Leying said sales of his noodle and stew-fry restaurants on holidays decreased by 98% compared to last year.

“The remaining 2% is too little for us,” he said. “There’s not much we can do about the epidemic.”

The virus situation varies across a huge country of 1.4 billion people, but the transport ministry said last week that 100 million trips were expected to be taken from Saturday to Wednesday, 60% less than last year. Many of those traveling are staying in their provinces because local governments discourage or limit cross-border travel to avoid new infections.

China adheres to a strict “zero-covid” policy and many other countries are relaxing restrictions to see if they can survive the virus. Much of Shanghai – a money, manufacturing and shipping hub – is locked, disrupting people’s lives and hurting the economy.

The main outbreak in Shanghai, where the death toll has topped 400, seems to be easing. The city recorded about 7,200 new infections locally on Saturday, down from a peak of 27,605 on April 13. Outside of Shanghai, only 364 new cases were found in the rest of mainland China.

Beijing, which has seen 350 lawsuits in the past nine days, is restricting activity to prevent a major outbreak and avoid a citywide lockdown like in Shanghai. Private buildings and housing complexes have been sealed off with coronavirus cases. The gym and theaters are closed for the holidays. Visitors to many office buildings and tourist sites such as the Great Wall must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

Epidemic prevention and control is at a critical juncture in Beijing, said Pang Jinghuo, deputy head of the city’s disease prevention center. Although most of the new cases were found among individuals under quarantine, some were found in larger communities, Pang said. Beijing has repeatedly conducted mass tests to find and isolate any infected people.

Online booking agency Ctrip said last week that people were booking trips to mostly virus-free cities, such as Chengdu and nearby Chongqing in Sichuan Province. Other popular destinations include Uhan, where the world’s first large Covid-19 outbreak occurred in early 2020. About half of the orders on the Ctrip platform were for travel within a province.