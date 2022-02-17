World

Chinatown murder: Memorial vandalized days after woman was followed into her apartment, killed

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chinatown murder: Memorial vandalized days after woman was followed into her apartment, killed
Written by admin
Chinatown murder: Memorial vandalized days after woman was followed into her apartment, killed

Chinatown murder: Memorial vandalized days after woman was followed into her apartment, killed

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Just days after a woman was murdered inside her apartment in Chinatown, her memorial was targeted and vandalized.

The Lower East Side has come to a new low.

“We are angry and we are saddened,” landlord Brian Chin said.

Note: Above video is from a previous report

A memorial was shattered in a community already shattered by the killing of Christina Yuna Lee.

“They targeted her memorial,” Chin said.

Chin found the remnants in front of the Chrystie Street building Wednesday morning.

RELATED | Murder suspect’s criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing

“The street of full of smashed glass, candles knocked over, the signs were ripped off, flowers were scattered over the sidewalk,” Chin said.

Chin immediately cleaned it up the damage that was left behind.

“We retaped the signs to the trees, we wrote new messages, we replaced candles, we placed more flowers,” Chin said.

Messages of hope and prayers are back up.

“It’s beautiful to see a community care so much about a woman that did not deserve this,” Chin said.

Days after the 35-year-old was brutally killed in her sixth-floor apartment by a man who followed her in and up the stairs, 25-year-old Assamad Nash was charged with murder.

Police say this incident is not a hate crime, but Asian American community members say they feel unsafe.

“It’s just sad. I feel upset. I know we have to use our ability to gain the respect from some people who don’t like us,” Midtown resident Melina said.

READ Also  Clarissa Eden, British Countess and Political Influencer, Dies at 101

They further feel this vandalism was a hate crime.

RELATED | Man accused of murdering woman inside Chinatown apartment arraigned, charged

“The Asian American community has grown accustomed to this hatred,” Chin said.

It’s a reality that is difficult to absorb at time when support should be the focus.

“The community won’t let her spirit be torn down, her memory town down so easily,” Chin said.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Chinatown #murder #Memorial #vandalized #days #woman #apartment #killed

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NATO Puts Forces on Standby as US Orders Embassy Families Out of Ukraine – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment