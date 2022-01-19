Chinese army kidnapped a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, MP Tapir village demanded the government’s early release

The boy who was kidnapped from Arunachal Pradesh has been named as Miram Taron. MP Tapir Gaon informed that Miram was kidnapped from inside the Indian border on 18th.

The Individuals’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has kidnapped a 17-year-old boy from Higher Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. State MP Tapir Gaon gave this info. In keeping with information company PTI, MP Tapir Gaon informed that one other boy who had fled from the custody of the Chinese army has knowledgeable the native authorities about the abduction of a 17-year-old boy. The MP has knowledgeable the Minister of State for House Affairs N Pramanik about this act of China, in addition to demanded the companies of the Authorities of India to make sure the release of the kidnapped boy at the earliest. MP Tapir Gaon has named the kidnapped boy as Miram Taron. He has knowledgeable by tweeting that Miram was kidnapped on 18 January 2022.

Chinese #PLA has kidnapped Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor space (China constructed 3-4 kms street inside India in 2018) underneath Siyungla space (Bishing village) of Higher Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

MP Tapir Gaon tweeted that the boy who was kidnapped by the Chinese Army is a resident of Jido village. He has been kidnapped from inside the Indian border. Tapir village informed that this abduction was accomplished in Lungta Jor space. In 2018, China had constructed a street for 3-4 kilometers of this space. This space comes underneath Seungla.

MP Tapir Gaon has tagged PM Narendra Modi, House Minister Amit Shah, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Army in his tweet. In September 2020, the Chinese army kidnapped 5 boys from Arunachal Pradesh itself. In spite of everything these about a week, China was launched.

China has been constantly asserting its declare on Arunachal Pradesh. The evil intentions of the dragon relating to Arunachal are usually not hidden from anybody. Not even a month has handed since China modified the names of 15 locations in Arunachal Pradesh. He did this in order that he might use these names in his official paperwork and maps. China launched the checklist of names of 15 locations of Arunachal underneath its new land border legislation. China carried out this legislation solely in 2022. China has modified the names of 15 locations, together with eight cities, 4 mountains, two rivers and a cross. China calls Arunachal Pradesh as Jangnan.

China claims 90,000 sq. kilometers of Arunachal Pradesh. He considers it as South Tibet. China modified the names of some locations in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time in 2017. At the moment, the dragon had given new names to 6 locations of Arunachal Pradesh. Nevertheless, on each the events, India gave a robust response to China’s actions.