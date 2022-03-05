Sports

Chinese broadcasters to pull Premier League matches over Ukraine support: reports

10 hours ago
Chinese broadcasters have been told not to broadcast Premier League The match due to the support of Ukraine in the league.

Sources said this information BBC The Chinese authorities informed the Premier League on Friday that they would not broadcast the matches on Saturday or Sunday in response to the league’s decision to show support for Ukraine during those games.

A spokesman for the league declined to comment to Gadget Clock on the report.

Oleksandr Jinchenko of Ukraine, Manchester City, on the left, embraces Vitaly Mykolenko of Everton, Ukraine, before an English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England on February 26, 2022.

(AP Photo / John Super)

The league said in a statement on Wednesday that “the Premier League and our clubs sincerely reject Russia’s move and will show support for the people of Ukraine in all matches this weekend.” “We call for peace, and our thoughts are with those who have been affected.

“Solidarity for Ukraine will be seen in all Premier League matches from Saturday (March 5) to Monday (March 7). It follows in many ways the clubs have already shown their support.”

According to the statement, the captains of the clubs of the 20 teams will wear special armbands in the colors of Ukraine. There will also be a moment of “reflection and solidarity” before the kickoff, with large video screens at each stadium saying “football stands together” on the color of the Ukrainian flag.

On 26 February 2022, a screen shows support for Ukraine ahead of an English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

(AP Photo / John Super)

“This message of solidarity will be visible to fans around the world across the Premier League’s digital channels,” the league statement added. “Logos and profiles on these platforms will vary to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag, which will be displayed throughout the match broadcast, both in the UK and abroad.”

China has opposed economic sanctions imposed on Russia in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The head of China’s banking and insurance regulator said Wednesday that it “will not participate in such sanctions and that we will maintain normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with relevant parties.”

A video screen shows the flag of Ukraine during the English League Cup Final Soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool on February 27, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London.

(AP Photo / Alistair Grant)

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said during the FT Business of Sport Summit in London this week that the league’s TV deals with Russian companies were being reviewed.

“We are watching the suspension, the termination (agreements) very closely. It is happening now. It is a fast-moving situation,” he said. Says.

