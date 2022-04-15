Chinese cities restrict access as COVID-19 infections rise; South Korea moves to lift most regulations



While Shanghai is simplifying COVID-19 regulations for some of its 25 million inhabitants, anti-virus controls in the country are spreading as infections increase.

Access to Guangzhou – an industrial hub housing 19 million people – was suspended this week and other cities are following suit.

According to the official China News Service, Suzhou’s government has asked its 18 million people to stay home whenever possible, and the small town of Taiyuan has suspended its intercity bus service.

Ninde prevented the residents from leaving.

Chinese farmers may be affected by spring planting, the government reported 29,411 new cases on Thursday. Most (95%) of these cases were in Shanghai.

The videos, widely shared on social media, show Shanghai residents Screams from their porch In protest, some say they have not received government-distributed food packages.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were forced into their temporary quarantine facility which was Criticized By some as crowded and unhealthy.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping said, “Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed.” “Perseverance is victory.”

Meanwhile, South Korea is ready to lift most epidemic restrictions, including internal assembly limits.

Health Minister Kaun Deok-chiol said on Friday that people still have to wear masks inside the house, but if the infection slows down in the next few weeks, the order for outside masks could be revoked.

From the start of next week, restaurants, coffee shops and other domestic businesses will have a midnight curfew removed, as well as a 10-person restriction on private social gatherings.

Ban on large political rallies and events involving 300 or more people will also be lifted.

On April 25, South Koreans will be allowed to eat inside movie theaters, religious facilities, bus terminals and train stations.

In May, authorities will remove a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for COVID-19 patients and allow them to receive treatment at hospitals and local clinics.

Cowan asked that people beware, the rules of social distance have become difficult to prolong.

Cases have dropped there since March, and more than half of the country’s 2,800 Kavid-19 intensive care units have been available in the past day.

More than 125,800 new cases and 264 viral deaths have been reported in the country in the past day.

