Chinese climber becomes first blind Asian to ever scale Everest



A Chinese climber, who grew to become the first blind Asian to scale Mount Everest, says he goals to climb the very best peaks on all seven continents after which journey to the North and South Poles. Zhang Hong, 44, can also be the third blind climber internationally to attain the world’s highest peak.

Following his guides and Sherpas, he reached the summit on Could 24 and returned safely to Kathmandu. He mentioned on Monday that he was impressed by a blind American climber, Eric Weihenmayer, who scaled Everest in 2001. A climber from Austria was the second blind particular person to attain the height.

“Personally I plan to strive the ‘grand slam’ within the subsequent few years — the seven summits world wide on seven continents and the North and South Poles,” Zhang mentioned.

“In the present day I sit right here and take into consideration Eric (Weihenmayer), who impressed me to have such a dream and work all the best way, and ultimately I achieved it,” he mentioned. “So, I might suppose there are such a lot of different visually impaired folks world wide and in addition in Asia, and I hope what I did might be an inspiration for them.”

Zhang grew to become blind at age 21 due to glaucoma. He has been working as a masseur at a hospital in Tibet, the place he lives along with his spouse.

On the Everest climb, it was tough navigating the slippery trails and transferring round blocks of ice due to the excessive winds on the mountain. (Supply: AP/ File)

He skilled for 5 years earlier than climbing Everest, carrying baggage full of 30 kilograms (66 kilos) of weight up the staircase of the hospital the place he works. He additionally climbed a number of smaller peaks in China.

Tons of of individuals have tried to climb Everest from the Nepal facet in Could after the federal government opened the mountain to overseas climbers this 12 months. The northern facet of the mountain in China is closed due to considerations about COVID-19.

Zhang mentioned all of his workforce was vaccinated earlier than the expedition and had a separate camp on the mountain to distant themselves from different climbers. Nepalese authorities have denied any coronavirus outbreak on Everest, however a outstanding information mentioned there have been greater than 100 circumstances on the mountain.