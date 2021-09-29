Chinese companies are suing Amazon after being banned for paid reviews

In a new complaint filed over the September 13 claims, several Chinese companies have filed a class-action complaint against Amazon for banning the use of reviews paid to them from the Amazon Marketplace. In the past year, Amazon has cracked down on companies demanding paid reviews on its platform, claiming it has permanently banned 600 Chinese brands across 3,000 seller accounts.

The companies listed in the complaint, doing business as Soponic, Slovo, Daiixen, Seastec, Reku Direct, Angelbliss and Tudi, are seeking “recovery of funds illegally and unfairly withheld by Amazon” and We are filing class action to “prevent any further misuse and abuse of funds legally and rightfully caused by Amazon’s thousands of sellers and merchants,” the complaint reads.

Amazon has a strict policy prohibiting “encouraging reviews,” which it instituted in 2016. The companies do not deny that they have violated Amazon’s policy. Their problem is that Amazon is withholding “several hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars” of their claimed earnings. Amazon’s Service Business Solutions Agreement, which is completed by Amazon (FBA) businesses such as these that Chinese companies operate, makes it very clear that Amazon has “sole discretion” in deciding whether a company will use its policies. Whether to withhold the money permanently or not.

Opposing companies? Amazon is in charge of distribution in the FBA arrangement, so it should be known that the companies were giving out gift cards to customers who left positive reviews. ledge Amazon has asked for comment and will update if we hear more.

It’s a good thing for Amazon to actually try to enforce its policies. Just because it was more relaxed before doesn’t mean it loses its right to be strict now. It’s easy to sympathize with these companies, but their experience is also the reality of building a business on a platform you don’t own – the rug can be pulled from under you at any time.