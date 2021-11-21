Chinese company introduced electric SUV will give a range of 200Km in 5 minutes of charging

China’s Xpeng Motors has prepared a car called G9 SUV. It has been claimed by the company that it travels 200KM in just 5 minutes of charging.

Companies around the world are working on electric vehicles. Now a Chinese company has moved towards electric car.

Xpeng Motors has introduced this EV during the Auto Guangzhou 2021 event. Many modern technologies have been introduced in this car. This vehicle is offering the advanced driver assistant system XPILOT 4.0 ADAS with safety. The company says that keeping in mind the environment, this car has been developed in a better way. Which is a comfortable and safety car.

Features of Xpeng Motors G9 Electric

Talking about the specialty of this car from Xpeng Motors, it has been given the next generation XPower 3.0 powertrain system, which comes with the first 800V high voltage production from China. In this, the driver assistant system XPILOT 4.0 ADAS has been given. Apart from this, smart cockpit feature has also been given in it, which makes many tasks easier for the user. It has fully functional steering, infotainment system of about 10 to 12 inches. Which displays the big screen. This is a floating screen, on which the dashboard is erected.

Company Disclosure

After the company released the teaser of this car, it is believed that this car can be launched in 2022 next year. The company has not said anything about its launch yet. The most important thing in this is that this electric car gives a range of 200KM on a charge of 5 minutes.