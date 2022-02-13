Chinese diplomat claims tennis star Peng Shuai is too strong to have been sexually assaulted



A Chinese diplomat has expressed doubts about the claim of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, arguing that the athlete was less likely to be sexually harassed by a high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party because of his physical strength and size.

“She is a very successful athlete and physically she can handle a lot better than many Chinese women,” Victor Gao, vice president of the China and Globalization Center, told 60 Minutes Australia.

A French journalist who spoke to Peng Shui said suspicion remained

“Given the maturity of his mind and the maturity of his physical condition, he can take care of himself and defend himself in front of any man or person in China,” Gao continued.

Gao’s comments come after Peng appeared in the winter Olympics And sat down for an interview with a French newspaper last week, which sparked speculation among some that the Chinese government was still carefully controlling his public presence.

French journalist Marc Ventuilac said after conducting the interview that it was “impossible to say” whether the tennis star was free to say what he wanted to do and what he wanted. “This interview does not prove that there is anything wrong with Peng Shuai.”

Concerns over Peng’s recovery began after he posted a lengthy social media post in November accusing former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing him to have sex, claiming it had taken him several years to come forward with allegations against a powerful member of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Basically, I buried all this in my heart,” he wrote in a post that was quickly scrubbed from China’s widely censored Internet. “Why would you come looking for me again, take me to your house and force me and you to have sex?”

Peng went missing for a few weeks after the post, only to be revisited on something that had been carefully choreographed.

But Gao was apparently unaffected by the tennis star’s concerns, saying his physical condition made it less likely to attack him.

“Physically he is very strong, he is a very tall man … he is taller than me,” Gao told Australia 60 Minutes. “So my height for a person … trying to take advantage of Peng Shuai, forget it. You’re engrossed in your imagination.”

Gao argued that the alleged incident took place “years ago”, noting that Peng was not a minor when the alleged incident took place.

“The incident reported on the Internet didn’t happen just a week ago or a year ago, it happened several years ago,” Gao said. “Throughout this period he was a free man, with no signs of harassment.”