Chinese get irritated during strict Lockdown in Shanghai

The Chinese government has imposed a strict lockdown in the city of Shanghai in view of the increasing cases of corona. Meanwhile, many such videos are coming out on social media in which people locked in homes are getting upset and quarreling with the administration. Another similar video has been seen on Twitter, in which people are shouting from their apartments and warning the authorities to be prepared to face the consequences of the lockdown.

A lockdown was announced on April 5 in Shanghai, China’s largest city, to prevent the spread of infection under the zero-covid policy. All the 26 crore people of the city have been instructed to stay at home. Dr Eric Feigl-ding, a well-known public health scientist originally from the US, has tweeted some videos from Shanghai. With this, he wrote that people will not be able to stay in their homes for a long time, due to which a big tragedy can be seen in the country.

The doctor said that these people were speaking in the local Shanghai language – “yao ming le” and “yao si”. It means “life and death”. The health expert also said that most of the cases in Shanghai are being reported from the BA.2 variant of Omicron and in the coming times, the situation of corona in China may reach its peak.

On Sunday, about 25,000 cases of corona virus infection were reported in Shanghai, China’s most populous city. The lack of food and essential supplies in the city due to the lockdown has created a state of concern. It is expected that soon a similar situation may arise in other cities as well.

If we talk globally, the number of infection cases in Shanghai is less than some cities, but after the origin of corona virus in Wuhan city in 2019, China is currently going through the worst phase. The streets of Shanghai are currently deserted and only health workers, volunteers, delivery workers or people with special permission are allowed to go out.