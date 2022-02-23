World

Chinese media accidentally posts CCP rules on Russia-Ukraine coverage, hint at Taiwan takeover

Chinese news media have posted instructions on social platforms on how to communicate with Ukraine’s coverage, including notes on China’s need for Russian “support” with Taiwan.

Ming Jinwei, senior editor of the Xinhua News Agency, wrote on his WeChat blog about how his outlet needed to run a tight line on its coverage of Ukraine, noting that China “must support Russia with emotional and moral support when they refrain from taking action.” The toes of the United States and the European Union. ”

In the new video, Putin calls Russia’s core interests “negotiable” but says it is open to “honest dialogue.”

“In the future, China will also need Russia’s understanding and support when wrestling with the United States to resolve the Taiwan issue once and for all,” his post said. Ming says the use of moderately pro-Russian language “doesn’t hurt”.

And Horizon News, a social media account of CCP-owned Beijing News, has been seen posting similar instructions with a note that no post should be published with anti-Russian or pro-Western content. The Horizon News Post was later deleted, according to The Washington Post.

Hu Jizin, a former editor of the state-run Global Times, described the recognition of Russia’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a measure of “breaking the deadlock” of the crisis, which demonstrated “Russia’s strategic determination”.

Who has the best military technology: Russia or the US?

China and Russia have built a strong bond over the years – a relationship that has accelerated over the past few months. China last week accused the United States of “playing” with the crisis on Ukraine’s border, while Moscow claimed it had withdrawn some of its 150,000 troops from the region.

And just days before Russia’s recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian territories, Moscow and Beijing agreed to a new agreement that would see Russia supply 100 million tons of coal to its southern neighbor, a move that could help ease any sanctions imposed by the West.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis – It’s time for Biden to surprise Putin

On Tuesday, President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, describing them as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” following reports of Russian troops entering two isolated areas in eastern Ukraine.

Robert L. Wilkie, a former undersecretary of defense and a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital during the Trump administration that China would play a role in easing US sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin approves. Any military operation in Ukraine.

“A lot of talk about economic sanctions is really a pie in the sky because China is now a Russian banker,” Wilkie said. “Xi Jinping will support Putin if sanctions are imposed from the West.”

