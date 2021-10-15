Chinese media claims, PLA caught injured Indian soldiers in Galvan Valley, video viral

A video has been claimed by the Chinese media that the Chinese army caught Indian soldiers injured during the conflict in the Galvan Valley.

There has been a dispute on the border between India and China for a long time. In such a situation, news of conflict between the armies of both the countries also keeps coming. Meanwhile, a video has been released by the Chinese media claiming that the Chinese Army (PLA) caught Indian soldiers injured during the conflict in the Galvan Valley. In the video that surfaced, Chinese soldiers are seen holding some soldiers and walking.

It has been claimed on social media with a claim that, “A video of injured Indian soldiers captured by the Chinese Army has surfaced. Last year in Galwan Valley?, Indian soldiers violated rules and physically clashed with Chinese Army personnel.”

This disturbing video has been posted 18 hours ago by the State-Affiliated Media of China. ? Indian soldiers wounded by the Chinese army were captured in the Galwan Valley and their

Retweeting this video, retired IAS Surya Pratap Singh, while targeting the Modi government, wrote that, “This disturbing video has been posted 18 hours ago quoting China’s State-Affiliated Media. Indian soldiers wounded by the Chinese army were captured in the Galwan Valley and made to such a critical condition. If that’s true then where is 56 inches?”

As of now, this video that has surfaced has not been confirmed, when it is from. But it has been shared on social media by Chinese media by linking it to Galwan Valley. Let us tell you that the provocative actions of the Chinese army on the LAC are continuing. A few days back, there were reports of Chinese troops infiltrating along the Arunachal Pradesh border.

It said that about 200 Chinese soldiers tried to infiltrate into the Indian side through Tibet last week. According to reports, there was a clash between the two armies for a few hours. However, defense sources said in this regard that the engagement between the two sides lasted for a few hours and it was resolved according to the existing protocol. There was no damage in it.

Let us inform that there were several rounds of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to reduce the long-standing tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but no concrete solution could be found.