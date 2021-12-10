Chinese media took a dig at the helicopter crash, made ‘poor comment’ on the death of General Rawat

Global Times has said on the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat that it exposes the Indian Army’s lack of discipline and war preparedness.

The country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat is no longer in this world. Condolences are being expressed on his death from country to abroad, leaders are condoling the family. His last rites will be performed on Friday evening. Meanwhile, China has done a very poor act on the death of General Rawat.

Chinese media has questioned the discipline in the Indian Army while taking a jibe at General Rawat’s helicopter crash. He is being criticized everywhere for this remark. The Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece Global Times wrote on the incident that the death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu “not only highlights the Indian Army’s lack of discipline and combat preparedness, but It is also a heavy blow to the country’s military modernization, which may remain for a long time”.

The Global Times quoted a Chinese military expert as saying that India is “known for a loose and undisciplined military culture”. The expert said that Indian soldiers often do not follow standard operating procedures and rules.

The Global Times further said that the unfortunate accident could have been avoided if the flight had been delayed until the weather had improved or the pilot had flown more carefully or efficiently or the ground maintenance crew had taken better care of the helicopter. It is further written that even after the death of the highest security officer, India’s aggressive attitude towards China is not likely to change.

There is constant criticism in the country for this shoddy remark of the Chinese media. Let us inform that General Rawat had recently said that China is the biggest enemy of India as of today, not Pakistan. This statement of General Rawat was then objected to by China.