Chinese officials interrupt live TV broadcast, push reporter out of frame

Chinese officials can be seen in a viral video trying to end a Dutch television reporter’s live broadcast of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday.

“Our correspondent was pulled from a live camera at NOS Journal at 12:00 pm by security guards,” the Dutch station, NOS Journal, tweeted Friday with the video. “Unfortunately, this is becoming a growing daily reality for Chinese journalists. She is fine and was able to finish her story a few minutes later.”

In the video, reporter Seward Dan Das is seen by Chinese officials turning off the camera as he tries to continue his report from Beijing.

Observers suspected that the “public safety volunteers” who were seen pushing the reporter away were annoyed that he was filming in a non-photogenic location. According to the Daily Mail .

Twitter users immediately criticized the Chinese government and renewed calls on the United States to boycott games on the issue of human rights in communist countries.

“The first day of the Winter Olympics and CCP is already physically pulling a Dutchman. Reporter Off-air, Republican Congressman Dan Cransh tweeted.

“It started in China where Chinese security forces removed a reporter from a live shot,” former NYPD detective Rob O’Donnell tweeted. “Why are Americans subjecting themselves to this? Boycott the Olympics!”

As Beijing Olympics Kick off, games will probably shine a new light Of the Chinese communist regime Violations of human rights at home, as well as violations of international law and freedoms abroad, have led critics to warn the government of the dangers of closing the hook.

Top Republicans in the House have called on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees (USOPCs) not to keep only Americans. Athletes are safe But accurately when competing in the Winter Games Informed They warned of China’s human rights abuses, saying the games were “an unprecedented threat to American values.”

The United States sent its athletes to the Games but announced a diplomatic boycott, meaning it did not send U.S. officials.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said in December that the Biden administration would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games because of the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity and other human rights violations.

