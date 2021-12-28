Chinese people’s anger erupted on Elon Musk, the collision of Chinese space station and Starlink narrowly survived

China has claimed that pressure was made to pull back its space station to prevent a collision with Musk’s satellite. This month China has complained about it.

The people of China have become very angry at SpaceX and Tesla company owner Elon Musk. It is being told that Chinese citizens are fiercely telling Elon Musk on the Internet. The reason for this is Musk’s Starlink program whose satellite narrowly avoided hitting the Chinese space station.

China has claimed that pressure was made to pull back its space station to prevent a collision with Musk’s satellite. This month China has complained about it. China has also submitted documents in this regard to the United Nations Space Agency. China’s Tiangong space station has survived two collisions with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, in July and October, according to the document. This incident happened for the first time on July 1 and for the second time on October 21.

The document states that on both occasions, China has taken necessary preventive measures to prevent a collision at the space station. Chinese citizens on the Internet are very angry about this incident and have called Elon Musk bad. Chinese social media users fiercely criticized Musk and his companies for the incident. During this time only one hashtag has got 87 million views.

One user wrote – “How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contribute huge sums so that Musk can launch Starlink, and then it crashes into China’s space station”.

Another user has appealed to boycott Tesla. He said- “Prepare to boycott Tesla”. Some people said that Musk’s company would have been banned by now if the US had been in place of China. Regarding this, a user wrote – “Why don’t we do what they do?

However, there has been no response from Elon Musk or his company SpaceX on these allegations of China so far.