Chinese Soldier Hoist Flag In Galwan Valley Singer Vishal Dadlani Slams PM Narendra Modi And Amit Shah User Also Comment On It

A video of Galwan Valley is becoming very viral, in which Chinese soldiers are seen hoisting their national flag in the valley. The government has come under the target of the people regarding this video.

A video of Galwan Valley is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Chinese soldiers are seen hoisting the Chinese flag in the valley. The Modi government of the Center has come under the target of the people regarding this video. From lyricists to journalists and opposition leaders, the government has also surrounded the government for the video of Galvan Valley. Famous singer and composer Vishal Dadlani not only took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the video, but also took on Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sharing this video related to Galwan Valley, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Hello Narendra Modi, Amit Shah. Let it be ‘red eyes’, once you speak, show that ‘China has occupied India’s land.’ Why are you sitting silent now, those who flaunt so much bravery in languages? Won’t ban 2-4 apps. 56-inch chest turned out to be ‘China’s goods’?”

Taking a jibe at the video, Professor Ashok Swain wrote, “Where did India’s Hindu nationalist rule and their love for the tricolor go, when China was hoisting its national flag in the valley of Galwan?” Congress leader Dhavan Galchar also shared a meme regarding the matter and wrote, “Thank you Modiji, for red eyes and 56 inch chest.”

Hello @narendramodi @AmitShah, “Laal-aankhein” rehne do, ek baar bolke toh dikha do ke “China ne Bharat ki zameen par kabza kiya hai”. Bhaashanon mein itni veerta jhaadne vaalon, ab chup kyun baithe ho? 2-4 App nahin ban karoge? , 56″ ka seena “China ka maal” nikla? https://t.co/tS40SV5Xw9 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 2, 2022

Let us inform that apart from these, the common people also did not miss the opportunity to surround the government with the video of Galvan Valley. Taking a jibe at the video of Galwan Valley, a user named Saif Rangrez wrote, “Chinese flag was hoisted in Galwan Valley of India on New Year 2022. Where is the 56-inch watchman?” A user named Noorul Ahmed wrote, “Can anyone tell where China has hoisted the flag, because according to Modi ji no one came to Indian territory?”

People claim, the video is old: While some people are questioning the government for the video, on the other hand they are claiming about the video that it is old. He says that even after the month of January in the video, there is no snow anywhere and Chinese soldiers are seen in summer clothes. In such a situation, this video is not of Galvan but is old and China is spreading propaganda with wrong facts.

Yes. “December 2021” video with summer uniforms and snowless surroundings. In #Galwan no less. The Chinese can’t even run propaganda with a straight sense. #GalwanValley — AHAM!!! MeMyself&I (@GSrix) January 2, 2022

The writer named Aham took a jibe at China over the video and wrote, “Yes, December 2021 video with summer uniform, with no snow anywhere. The Chinese can’t even run propaganda with a proper understanding.”