World

Chinese state media says GWU is ‘asylum for racism’ for allowing anti-Chinese government posters

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chinese state media says GWU is ‘asylum for racism’ for allowing anti-Chinese government posters
Written by admin
Chinese state media says GWU is ‘asylum for racism’ for allowing anti-Chinese government posters

Chinese state media says GWU is ‘asylum for racism’ for allowing anti-Chinese government posters

A Chinese state-owned media outlet called George Washington University a “refuge of racism” when students put up posters of Chinese dissident artists criticizing the Chinese government.

The op-ed published by Global Times, which is affiliated with the Chinese government, said “GWU’s refuge for racism reflects the double standards of American society.”

“On February 3, a shamelessly discriminatory poster was seen on the campus of George Washington University (GWU) insulting Chinese students. “Such a racist poster gives China complete legitimacy and, by demonizing it, arouses fair protests from Chinese students,” the authors wrote.

The posters were created by Badiukao, a Chinese dissident artist, and were put up by students across the George Washington University campus.

GWU President ‘Personally Outraged’ Art Slamming China’s Human Rights Record, It Was Removed From Campus

George Washington University campus.

George Washington University campus.
(Fox 5)

After the posters were affixed, the Chinese Students and Scholars Association of George Washington University, in Chinese, described the posters as having “serious racist views” and claimed that the university would “severely punish them”. Up

In the north, George Washington University President Mark Wrighton wrote in an email that he was “personally offended by the poster.”

“I, too, am sorry for this horrific incident and we will try to determine who is responsible,” Wrighton wrote.

Wright stepped back in a message Monday to the George Washington University community, saying his original email was written “in a hurry” and said he supported freedom of speech.

“I want to make it very clear: I support freedom of speech – even when it bothers people – and the creative arts are a valuable way to communicate important social issues. I also support many students and faculty at our university who are engaged in research, and actively of all kinds Support against discrimination, marginalization and oppression, “said Wrighton.

READ Also  Why India's Farmers Are Protesting

Beijing Olympics to re-examine China’s human rights violations, international violations

Students on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. (Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Students on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. (Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
(Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Chinese government has slammed Wrighton’s decision, saying he “suddenly turned to Chinese students who appealed to him for protection from racism,” adding that “there is a racist double standard in American society today targeting Chinese people.” . “

“Giving legitimacy to China as an excuse to spread irresponsible lies using ‘freedom of speech’ has been a common practice for decades in the West. .

The authors of the article also claimed that the incident showed that the Chinese students were not protected by Wrighton.

“The sudden and fundamental reversal of Wrighton’s attitude toward posters also proves that most sections of American society today are engaged in witchcraft against the Chinese, who cannot tolerate even a university president with a minimum degree to save students. From racist demonism,” the article says.

The front page of the Global Times was published on April 29, 2011.

The front page of the Global Times was published on April 29, 2011.
(Photo by Simon Gunn / South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

Op-add-on response TwitterBadiukao said the Global Times article was “sad.”

“CCP tabloid [Global Times] I don’t even have the courage to show the real art or admit that they are my art, the art of the Chinese dissident artist. All they do is cherry-pick my work out of context and avoid the Uighur genocide, HK Tibetan persecution and the whole set for digital dictatorship, “he tweeted.[Global Times] In fact, the posters were celebrated by many Chinese students at GW who want the CCP to be held accountable for its human rights abuses. “

READ Also  Sarah Palin Spotted Dining Out In NYC Again, Just Two Days After Testing Positive for COVID – Gadget Clock

Patrick Burland, a student at George Washington University, told Gadget Clock Digital that he was not surprised by the “misleading” article in the Global Times.

“I am not surprised that the CCP’s state media is desperate for any false and misleading talk about the genocide against the Uyghur minority, intimidating their students and distracting them from their involvement in suppressing dissent around the world,” Barland said.

Emma Colton of Gadget Clock contributed to this report


#Chinese #state #media #GWU #asylum #racism #allowing #antiChinese #government #posters

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Rittenhouse Case Highlights Nation's Deep Divide on Gun Rights

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment