Chinese state media says GWU is ‘asylum for racism’ for allowing anti-Chinese government posters



A Chinese state-owned media outlet called George Washington University a “refuge of racism” when students put up posters of Chinese dissident artists criticizing the Chinese government.

The op-ed published by Global Times, which is affiliated with the Chinese government, said “GWU’s refuge for racism reflects the double standards of American society.”

“On February 3, a shamelessly discriminatory poster was seen on the campus of George Washington University (GWU) insulting Chinese students. “Such a racist poster gives China complete legitimacy and, by demonizing it, arouses fair protests from Chinese students,” the authors wrote.

The posters were created by Badiukao, a Chinese dissident artist, and were put up by students across the George Washington University campus.

GWU President ‘Personally Outraged’ Art Slamming China’s Human Rights Record, It Was Removed From Campus

After the posters were affixed, the Chinese Students and Scholars Association of George Washington University, in Chinese, described the posters as having “serious racist views” and claimed that the university would “severely punish them”. Up

In the north, George Washington University President Mark Wrighton wrote in an email that he was “personally offended by the poster.”

“I, too, am sorry for this horrific incident and we will try to determine who is responsible,” Wrighton wrote.

Wright stepped back in a message Monday to the George Washington University community, saying his original email was written “in a hurry” and said he supported freedom of speech.

“I want to make it very clear: I support freedom of speech – even when it bothers people – and the creative arts are a valuable way to communicate important social issues. I also support many students and faculty at our university who are engaged in research, and actively of all kinds Support against discrimination, marginalization and oppression, “said Wrighton.

Beijing Olympics to re-examine China’s human rights violations, international violations

The Chinese government has slammed Wrighton’s decision, saying he “suddenly turned to Chinese students who appealed to him for protection from racism,” adding that “there is a racist double standard in American society today targeting Chinese people.” . “

“Giving legitimacy to China as an excuse to spread irresponsible lies using ‘freedom of speech’ has been a common practice for decades in the West. .

The authors of the article also claimed that the incident showed that the Chinese students were not protected by Wrighton.

“The sudden and fundamental reversal of Wrighton’s attitude toward posters also proves that most sections of American society today are engaged in witchcraft against the Chinese, who cannot tolerate even a university president with a minimum degree to save students. From racist demonism,” the article says.

Op-add-on response TwitterBadiukao said the Global Times article was “sad.”

“CCP tabloid [Global Times] I don’t even have the courage to show the real art or admit that they are my art, the art of the Chinese dissident artist. All they do is cherry-pick my work out of context and avoid the Uighur genocide, HK Tibetan persecution and the whole set for digital dictatorship, “he tweeted.[Global Times] In fact, the posters were celebrated by many Chinese students at GW who want the CCP to be held accountable for its human rights abuses. “

Patrick Burland, a student at George Washington University, told Gadget Clock Digital that he was not surprised by the “misleading” article in the Global Times.

“I am not surprised that the CCP’s state media is desperate for any false and misleading talk about the genocide against the Uyghur minority, intimidating their students and distracting them from their involvement in suppressing dissent around the world,” Barland said.

Emma Colton of Gadget Clock contributed to this report