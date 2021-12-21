Chinese tennis player’s U-turn in sexual harassment case; In November, the former Deputy Prime Minister was accused, now said – never said such a thing

China’s star tennis player Peng Shui has made a U-turn in the sexual harassment case. In November 2021, he accused the Communist Party’s top leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual harassment. However, now he says that he did not say anything like that.

Peng Shui told a Singapore newspaper that he never spoke of sexual harassment. However, in November 2021, he shared a post on social media. In this, she was quoted as saying that she was sexually harassed by a former top leader of the Communist Party. Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Jaobao put out a video of Peng, taken in Shanghai on Sunday. In this, she said that she is staying at her home in Beijing, but is free to move out.

Peng said, ‘I want to say something important. Firstly, I have never written that I have been sexually harassed by anyone. I want to say this very clearly. However, the journalist did not ask him why he had made such allegations in his November 2 post. Peng also did not clarify whether his account was hacked.

The newspaper wrote that Peng was interviewed to promote the Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 4. She was then watching a skiing event with former NBA star Yao Ming and other Chinese players. Peng has been missing since the allegations against former deputy prime minister Zhang Gaoli. Concerns are being raised about his well being all over the world.

Peng Shui told the newspaper that the post on Weibo was a “private matter”. People have many ‘misunderstandings’ about what he wrote in it. However, what those misconceptions are, Peng Shui does not elaborate on it. Weibo is a Chinese social media platform like Twitter.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has continued to demand an inquiry into the matter. The WTA said earlier this month that it would immediately suspend the tournament in China over the treatment of Peng and concerns about the safety of other players. Now a statement issued by it said, ‘It was nice to see Peng Shui in public again. We definitely hope she is doing well.

The statement also said, “As we have consistently stated, this has neither alleviated nor resolved the WTA’s concerns about the efficiency of Peng Shui.” We stand firm in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into Shui’s sexual assault allegation, without censorship. This is the issue which has given rise to our initial concern.