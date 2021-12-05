Chinese Tourists Aren’t Coming Back Any Time Soon

On Jeju Island in South Korea, the market has gone dark. In Bangkok, bored hawkers wait for customers who never come. In Bali, tour guides have been removed. In Paris and Rome, long queues of people with selfie sticks and sun hats are a distant memory.

This year the trip was supposed to come back. Many countries in Europe and Asia reopened their airports and welcomed tourists. But they are facing a new reality: forms like Omicron are creating global panic, governments are pushing for border closures again, and their biggest spenders – Chinese tourists – are not coming back anytime soon.

As part of efforts to maintain a zero-covid approach, China has announced that international flights will be kept at 2.2 percent of the pre-covid level in winter. Since August, it has almost completely stopped issuing new passports and imposed a 14-day seizure for all arrivals. Documentation and multiple Covid-19 tests are also required to return to China.