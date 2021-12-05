Chinese Tourists Aren’t Coming Back Any Time Soon
On Jeju Island in South Korea, the market has gone dark. In Bangkok, bored hawkers wait for customers who never come. In Bali, tour guides have been removed. In Paris and Rome, long queues of people with selfie sticks and sun hats are a distant memory.
This year the trip was supposed to come back. Many countries in Europe and Asia reopened their airports and welcomed tourists. But they are facing a new reality: forms like Omicron are creating global panic, governments are pushing for border closures again, and their biggest spenders – Chinese tourists – are not coming back anytime soon.
As part of efforts to maintain a zero-covid approach, China has announced that international flights will be kept at 2.2 percent of the pre-covid level in winter. Since August, it has almost completely stopped issuing new passports and imposed a 14-day seizure for all arrivals. Documentation and multiple Covid-19 tests are also required to return to China.
Most of the people there have just decided to stop.
In the last decade, no country has become more important for world travel than China. Chinese tourists spent an estimated $ 260 billion in 2019, more than all other nationalities. Their prolonged absence would mean that travel earnings are unlikely to return to pre-epidemic levels any time soon. Analysts say it could take two years for China to fully reopen.
Shopping malls are empty. Restaurants are closed. The hotels are deserted.
The recession is affecting North and Southeast Asia in particular. According to Nihat Erkan, head of investment sales for Asia Pacific at JLL Hotels & Hospitality, China is the No. 1 source of tourism in Asia for many major cities.
Omikron’s recent discovery prompted countries to re-impose travel restrictions or ban travel altogether. This is another blow to an industry plagued by a shortage of Chinese tourists.
Business has stalled at Bangkok’s Or Tor Core Fruit Market, where Chinese tourists once ate durian around tables. Durman vendor Fakmon Thadavatthanachok said she kept 300 to 400 kg of thistle in stock and had to re-supply it three to four times a week to meet demand. Now she had to take out a loan to support herself.
“There is a loss of income Immeasurable, ”she said. “Right now, we’re just hoping it’ll get better someday.”
In Vietnam, more than 95 percent of tourism businesses have been shut down or suspended due to the epidemic, according to the government.
Prior to the outbreak, Chinese visitors visited the coastal cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang, which accounted for about 32 percent of the country’s total foreign tourists.
“The service industry in this city is dead,” said Truong Thiet Wu, director of a travel company in Nha Trang, which is now closed.
On the Indonesian island of Bali, many tourist agencies have either sold their vehicles or confiscated them from their leasing companies, according to Frankie Budiderman, owner of two of the island’s leading travel agencies that cater to Chinese tourists.
Mr Buddhidarman said he had to halve the salaries of his office staff and encouraged them to run food delivery services and cafes. He said: “I’m really grateful she was released and thank those who worked hard for her release, and we’re glad she’s alive. “I sometimes wonder how I could have done this.”
The loss of places serving Chinese tourists traveling in group packages has been particularly severe. On Jeju Island, popular with Chinese visitors because they could enter without a visa, the number of tourists from China dropped by more than 90 percent in 2020 to 103,000, from more than 1 million in 2019. From January to September of this year, the number was only 5,000.
According to Hong Suqun, a spokesman for the Jeju Tourism Association, the half-duty-free shops serving Chinese tourists in Jeju have closed. At Big Market Shopping Center, which sells island features such as chocolates and handicrafts, all but three of the 12 employees have been laid off, said Ann Yangun, 33, who lost her job in July.
“When the virus started to spread, we all started counting our days,” he said. “We knew there would be no business soon.”
Chinese visitors are less common in Europe, but they have emerged as an increasingly important market in recent years. At the Sherlock Holmes Museum in London, for example, about 1,000 people visit its summit every day, and at least half of them are Chinese, said Paul Lehar, the museum’s supervisor.
Since reopening on May 17, the museum has attracted only 10 percent of its usual numbers. This year, it opened an online store selling merchandise and souvenirs, about a third of which is being shipped to China, he said.
“We really feel his absence,” said Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum in Rome.
Asian tourists, especially from China, accounted for about 40 percent of the international tourists visiting the Colosseum in 2019, Ms. Russo said. That year, the site adjusted its panel and guide to include Chinese along with English and Italian.
According to figures released by the national tourism agency ENIT in June, the number of international tourists visiting Italy is 55 per cent lower than the 48 per cent drop in Europe-wide. In 2019, two million Chinese tourists visited Italy.
Their disappearance is a “catastrophic blow” to some businesses that have invested in this particular group, said Fosto Palombelli, head of tourism at Unidustria, a business association in the Lazio region that includes Rome.
Like many other places, Rome had taken steps to cater to visitors from China. He taught his taxi drivers to thank their Chinese customers in “Zee Zee” or Mandarin. According to Raffaele Pasquini, head of marketing and business development at Aeroporti di Roma, the company that manages Fiumicino, its main airport, Fiumicino, offers personalized shopping services without any value-added tax to attract Chinese passengers.
In France, Chinese tourists are trying to reach out to some potential customers, knowing that it could be months – possibly years – before they return.
Catherine Oden, who works for Outlook France, a national organization promoting France as a tourist destination, said she needed to get acquainted with Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin to stream virtual activities such as French cooking lessons and tours. Of Chateau de Chantilly.
“We want to be present in their minds,” she said. “So that once everything is normal, they choose France as their first destination.”
In Paris, long queues of Chinese tourists around the Champs-Elyses boutiques were a common sight. “Before the epidemic, we had four Chinese-speaking vendors,” said Khaled Yesley, 28, retail manager at a luxury boutique on Champs-Elyses. “We have only one balance and have no intention of recruiting anymore.”
Mr. Yesley said the store’s best-selling product was once a red and gold metal box in which macaron and hand creams were purposely made for Chinese tourists. But with sales declining due to the epidemic, those boxes are now on the bottom shelf.
John Eun, Dera Menra Sijabat, Vo Kieu Bao Uyen, Isabella Kwai And Amy Chang Chien Contributed to the report.
#Chinese #Tourists #Arent #Coming #Time
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.