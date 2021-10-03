Chinese troops near Ladakh: Millions deployed

Chinese troops have changed the way they patrol the Line of Control. Tensions between India and China over the LAC in East Ladakh erupted last year, followed by bloody clashes between the two countries in Galwan. The tension on the LAC remains.

According to sources, China has also changed its patrol route in the meantime. Where previously only a detachment of 20-25 soldiers used to come for patrolling, now in many places Chinese soldiers are patrolling in numbers of around 100.

According to sources, China has not only increased surveillance equipment on the LAC, but is also building new shelters for its troops near the LAC. China has also increased troop deployments. Chinese troops have also changed the way they patrol to stand up to Indian troops. There are many places on the LAC that both India and China claim. Indian troops also patrol the disputed area and Chinese troops also patrol.

In the past, there were 20-25 Chinese soldiers in the detachment who used to come for patrolling. But now China is sending a large team to patrol the area where the Chinese post is 25 to 30 kilometers from LAC. It has about 100 soldiers. If there is ever a clash between Indian and Chinese troops during the patrol, it may take time for reinforcements to come from a place far away from the Chinese outpost. That is why China has started sending more troops to patrol such places.



The position of the Indian Army was strengthened in the Badahoti area

Last month, when Chinese troops came to patrol in Badahoti, Uttarakhand, they numbered more than 100. According to an army official, China has recently increased the number of troops on patrol. The Indian Army is in a strong position in the Badahoti area and the Indian post is only 8 km away. So the Chinese post is 30 kilometers away from there.

Although China has built a road to LAC. Chinese soldiers come in carts and also bring their horses in carts. The Chinese post here is long, so they are coming in large numbers for patrolling. Indian and Chinese troops have clashed at several places on the LAC. Because soldiers from both countries send their teams to patrol disputed areas.