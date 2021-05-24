Chinese Ultramarathon: A Survivor Describes the Deadly Race

The day started in jittery anticipation as 172 Lycra-clad runners jumped up and down at the beginning line of the 62-mile mountain race in Gansu Province, China. Zhang Xiaotao observed the wind because it blew the hats off a few of his rivals. It was an early signal of the problem forward.

A few hours later, Mr. Zhang, 30, can be mendacity unconscious on the rugged mountain, based on a written account that he shared on Chinese social media.

Mr. Zhang, a sports activities blogger, was amongst the group of survivors who had been rescued when whipping rain turned to hail and temperatures plummeted hours into the ultramarathon on Saturday. Greater than 1,200 rescuers had been dispatched to search out our bodies in the storm. Twenty-one runners died, a lot of them after affected by hypothermia.

In response to his account, Mr. Zhang started to climb the hardest a part of the race when icy rain and hail fell more durable and obscured his view. “It saved hitting my face and my eyes started to blur, and I couldn’t see the highway clearly,” he wrote.