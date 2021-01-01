Chinese youth do not want to join the army: The number of young people pursuing careers in the armed forces in China is steadily declining, selection criteria are being lowered, and a policy is being formulated to include retired soldiers:

The number of young people wanting to join the Chinese army is steadily declining. In view of this shortcoming, China’s National Defense University has now lowered the standards. Educational criteria have been reduced due to the unavailability of youth for the army. Also, China is now formulating a policy to include retired soldiers in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in compulsory military recruitment.

China has recently issued a draft policy. It said retired PLA soldiers would be a top priority for compulsory military recruitment during wartime. It also explains how the authority will compile a list of retired soldiers and others for compulsory military recruitment. According to this rule, the State Council or the Central Military Commission will issue a curfew order. On the one hand, there is a plan for compulsory military recruitment for retired soldiers. At the same time, the Chinese military is upset that young people do not want to enlist in the military.



Has India made a mistake on the Taliban? Natwar Singh said – If I were there, I would have contacted, could not leave the open field for Pak-China

According to sources, the number of young people in China who want to pursue a career in the armed forces is steadily declining. Very few students are applying for it. Recruitment tools in the armed forces are reducing students for admission to Chinese military academies and military schools. This has forced China to lower standards.

Beijing’s National Defense Academy, which previously only enrolled students who had at least 600 marks in the academic field, has now been reduced to 573. The Chinese military is now lowering standards and expecting more candidates.

Is China going to deceive Pangong again? Dragon launched a highspeed patrolling boat in the lake

Despite the shortage of officers and soldiers in the Indian Army, India has never relaxed its standards. The Defense Ministry told Parliament that the Indian Armed Forces has a shortfall of 9,712 officers and about 1.09 lakh troops. There are 7912 vacancies for officers and 90640 vacancies for soldiers in the Indian Army. But, the Indian Army never considered lowering the standards.

At the annual press conference last year, when Army Chief General MM Narwane was asked about the shortage of officers, he admitted that there was a shortage of officers in the army, but at the same time said that people were not applying. “There are millions of applications for 300-350 NDA posts, but we have not lowered the selection criteria,” he said. “Our focus is on quality,” he said. If there are five promising officers, they can do 100 jobs.

