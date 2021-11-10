Chip Shortage Creates New Power Players

SAN FRANCISCO – Since 1989, microchip technology has worked in the electronics industry’s unique backwater, creating chips called microcontrollers that add computing power to cars, industrial equipment and many other products.

Now the global chip shortage has raised the company’s profile. Demand for microchip products is more than 50 percent higher than supply. This has put the company in Chandler, Ariz., In an unfamiliar position of power, which started operating this year.

Microchip generally allows customers to cancel a chip order within 90 days of delivery, but customers who have signed a contract for a 12-month order began to prefer shipments that cannot be canceled or rescheduled. This commitment reduced the likelihood of orders evaporating once the scarcity was over, giving the microchip more confidence to hire workers safely and to purchase expensive equipment to increase productivity.

“This gives us the potential not to be left behind,” said Ganesh Murthy, president and chief executive officer of Microchip, which reported on Thursday that profits had tripled in the most recent quarter and sales had risen 26 per cent to $ 1.65 billion.