Chip shortages put big dent in automakers’ US sales

Four of the largest sellers of cars and trucks in the United States said on Friday that their sales had fallen recently, reflecting a sharp squeeze on auto production as a global semiconductor shortage.

General Motors, Honda, Nissan and Stelantis reported significant sales declines in the three months ended September — in GM’s case, a third drop from a year earlier — as chip shortages forced them to idle plants. Forced, dealers left with few vehicles to present to customers.

Toyota had a slight increase in the quarter, but its sales fell sharply in September, as chip shortages and other disruptions in its parts supply forced it to reduce global production, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. was born.

“We are in unknown waters,” said Alan Haig, president of Haig Partners, an automotive consultant. “We have never seen a vehicle shortage like this. There aren’t enough cars to sell.”