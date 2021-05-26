Chiranjeevi personally visits multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to distribute oxygen cylinders, proving why he’s the MEGASTAR





The Chiranjeevi Charitable Belief’s Oxygen Banks are launching every day in a number of districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Mega Energy Star Ram Charan, are carefully monitoring the operations of the banks. In reality, they’re inspecting the cylinders themselves to guarantee there are not any hassles. What’s extra, Chiranjeevi has personally visited multiple districts in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to distribute oxygen cylinders, proving as soon as once more why he’s the MEGASTAR in real-life, too, and why his legion of followers love him so. Additionally Learn – Acharya: Ram Charan to have a dashing heroic entry in Chiranjeevi starrer? Here is what we all know

Earlier, the Chiranjeevi Charitable Belief had debuted on Twitter on twentieth Could, saying their initiative with a caption that learn: "In the present Covid scenario to forestall deaths from lack of Oxygen provide @KChiruTweets has determined to begin Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district stage.Efforts are on to make these operational inside every week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp ."

A number of personalities in the Telugu movie business additionally spreading the phrase.

Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan & Producer Allu Aravind garu at the moment at Chiranjeevi Charitable Belief. #RamCharan#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/JKEpQVi4WQ — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 15, 2020

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have been actively serving to quite a lot of COVID-19 sufferers each emotionally and financially. Fan presidents of the respective districts the place the oxygen cylinders are being despatched are striving together with Chiru and Cherry for the clean distribution of the cylinders. What’s the most heartening to see is how Ram Charan is following in his esteemed father’s footsteps.

