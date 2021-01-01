Chiranjeevi Salman Khan R Madhavan Godfather: R Madhavan to enter Godfather as a villain
Loved the work done in ‘Vikram Vedha’
Let me tell you, R Madhavan appeared in the film ‘Vikram Vedha’ some time back, in which his work was highly praised. On this basis, there is talk that the producer of ‘Godfather’ is considering signing Madhavan in his film. He played the role of an honest policeman in ‘Vikram Vedha’ who later came to know the truth of the department. ‘Vikram Vedha’ was facing Madhavan Vijay Sethupati and now he can face Chiranjeevi in ’Godfather’.
Salman Khan has not given the green signal
So far, Salman has not given the green signal to ‘Godfather’. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, which is being shot in Russia and will be in Turkey. It is rumored that Salman may take time out of his busy schedule to commit to the creators of ‘Godfather’.
#Chiranjeevi #Salman #Khan #Madhavan #Godfather #Madhavan #enter #Godfather #villain
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.