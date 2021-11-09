Chitra Tripathi asked BJP a question on the perfume of Samajwadi Party, Sudhanshu took a jibe by mentioning Asghar, Congress said this

Debate started in TV channels on the launch of a perfume just before the election of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. The Samajwadi Party has said that this perfume will make people feel the aroma of socialism. Anchor Chitra Tripathi asked a question to BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi about this on the channel. Said that “SP is saying that this CC perfume will remove the hatred spread by BJP, what will you say on this?”

Sudhanshu Trivedi said in response that in childhood we used to hear that “Bol Majura Halla Bol, Bol Kisan Halla Bol. It was said about the laborer and the farmer that the sweat they shed in the field created a new history. A new society is created. But now she has gone to the point of sweat. Now gone is the socialism in which Mulayam Singh ji was once called the son of the earth… Now the sons of the earth-son have brought a new socialism which has brought perfume.”

He said that people apply perfume in only two situations, either when they are very happy or they will apply perfume to remove the foul smell of the dirt inside them. Said that “In Lucknow, we have been hearing since childhood that Asghar Ali used to have perfume of Mohammad Ali, so let the spokesperson of SP tell whether he will bring perfume there or will bring perfume from Kannauj? Tell this also and also tell which is the type of perfume.

In response, SP spokesperson Sunil Singh said, “We are not happy. Not happy because inflation is at its peak, there are only potholes on the roads. The law and order situation is such that even an IAS brother is being beaten to death. Prisoners are imprisoned in jail with full rights, murders are taking place in jail. Sisters and daughters are not safe. That is, if no one is happy with the jumlas in UP, then happily no one will apply perfume.

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Mishra said that two groups of ‘criminals’ have been formed under the BJP rule. One who is a political opponent to the BJP and the other who has been thriving under the BJP’s patronage.

Actually, former UP CM and SP President Akhilesh Yadav has launched his perfume from the Vidhan Sabha elections. This perfume named ‘Samajwadi Itra’ has been prepared by SP MLC Pushpraj Jain from Kannauj. He says that 22 natural perfumes collected from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have been used in this. He said that the fragrance of socialism can be felt by using this perfume.

The perfume box has the party’s symbols and colors along with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The SP MLC has also given his number on the back of the box. The perfume bottle is in red and green colours. It also has the symbol of Samajwadi Party and cycle.

