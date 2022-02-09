Chloe Kim Heads to Final in Snowboarding Halfpipe – Gadget Clock





Team USA’s Chloe Kim is headed to the final in the women’s snowboard halfpipe after topping the qualification stage with a score of 87.75.

Each athlete has two runs to score the maximum points possible in the qualifying round.

Kim, the reigning Olympic champion in the event, fell on her second run of the qualification, but it didn’t matter as her first run gave her the score needed to qualify.

Kim was one of the 12 competitors to make it through to the final, and the only American.

The women’s snowboarding halfpipe final kicks off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET