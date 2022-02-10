Chloe Kim Wins Gold in Women’s Halfpipe at Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock





Team USA’s Chloe Kim has defended her Olympic title, winning gold in women’s halfpipe notching a score of 94.00.

The 21-year-old, back-to-back gold medalist was seen visibly excited after the dominating first run, despite saying she “had the worst practice” of her life.

Spain’s Queralt Castellet won silver with a score of 90.25 in her second run and Japan’s Sena Tomita won bronze with a score of 88.25.

Kim is the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s, which won her gold in PyeongChang and her first run in Beijing included a 900 and two 1080s.