CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 7 of Senior Women’s T20 2022
Chandigarh Women and Delhi Women are all set to lock horns against each other in Match 7 of Senior Women’s T20 League. Both teams will play their first game of the tournament on Tuesday and will look to start their campaign on the right note. The last season was held in 2019, where Railways claimed their ninth title.
Delhi finished fifth in Group E in 2019 and failed to make it to the Super League stage. Delhi’s best performance came in 2018, when they claimed their first-ever title, defeating Maharashtra in the final. Chandigarh also failed to make it to the next round in 2019, as they finished sixth in Group D.
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot
Date & Time: 19th April, at 08:30 AM IST and Local Time
Live Streaming: Fancode
This will be the first game on this wicket, and it remains to be seen how the pitch pans out. However, we are expected to see a high-scoring encounter.
CHN-W vs DEL-W, Probable Playing XIs:
Chandigarh Women
Shivangi Yadav, Twinkle Pathak, Monica Pandey, Anuradha Bisht, Amanjot Kaur, Parushi Prabhakar, Rajni Devi, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, Priyanka Guleria, Parul Saini
Delhi Women
Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, Pratika Rawal, Shweta Sehrawat, Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Babita Negi, Manju Atmaram- MA, Parunika Sisodia, Riti Tomar
Also Read
Top Picks for CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match:
Top Picks – Chandigarh Women
Amanjot Kaur is an all-round option, given that she can contribute with both, bat and ball. She bats in the middle order for her side and bowls her full quota of four overs.
Monica Pandey is an experienced batter and is a good option to have in your fantasy teams. She will bat in the middle order for her side.
Top Picks – Delhi Women
Priya Punia has T20I experience under her belt. She has scored 80 runs in two T20I outings against South Africa, at an average of 40.
Shweta Sehrawat is an explosive batter for Delhi and can score huge runs for her side. She is expected to open the batting.
Suggested Playing XI No.1 CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Shivangi Yadav, Priya Punia (c), Twinkle Pathak, Monica Pandey, Shweta Sehrawat, Amanjot Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Parushi Prabhakar, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, Babita Negi (vc)
Suggested Playing XI No.2 CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, Anuradha Bisht, Monica Pandey, Shweta Sehrawat, Amanjot Kaur (c), Ayushi Soni (vc), Parushi Prabhakar, Shivani Jangid, Manisha Badhan, Babita Negi
Today’s CHN-W vs DEL-W Probable Winners:
Delhi Women are expected to win this match.
Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.
#CHNW #DELW #Dream11 #Prediction #Fantasy #Cricket #Tips #Playing #Pitch #Report #Injury #Updates #Match #Senior #Womens #T20
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.