CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 7 of Senior Women’s T20 2022



Chandigarh Women and Delhi Women are all set to lock horns against each other in Match 7 of Senior Women’s T20 League. Both teams will play their first game of the tournament on Tuesday and will look to start their campaign on the right note. The last season was held in 2019, where Railways claimed their ninth title.

Delhi finished fifth in Group E in 2019 and failed to make it to the Super League stage. Delhi’s best performance came in 2018, when they claimed their first-ever title, defeating Maharashtra in the final. Chandigarh also failed to make it to the next round in 2019, as they finished sixth in Group D.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Date & Time: 19th April, at 08:30 AM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

This will be the first game on this wicket, and it remains to be seen how the pitch pans out. However, we are expected to see a high-scoring encounter.



#CHNW #DELW #Dream11 #Prediction #Fantasy #Cricket #Tips #Playing #Pitch #Report #Injury #Updates #Match #Senior #Womens #T20