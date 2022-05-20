Choice is clear: vision or mismanagement



Creative genius The highlights of the election marketing campaign for me, and little doubt many different Herald readers, have been the excellent cartoons produced by Cathy Wilcox, Shakespeare and different sensible wits. An enormous thanks for protecting us sane. Margot Vaccari, Berowra

Morrison missing in legacy? What higher legacy can there be than saving the nation throughout its darkest days since WWII? Just like the battle, lives had been misplaced, however nowhere close to the numbers sustained by different nations. Let's pray the incoming prime minister throughout his quick keep within the Lodge is not confronted by the identical grave choices that had been addressed by his predecessor. George Fishman, Vaucluse

It's solely pure: dying is not an enemy

Ultimately, our rulers have taken a primary step in the direction of assisted dying, to a society the place an individual can finish their life on the time of their selecting, alone or within the firm of family members. And with out the necessity for medical doctors, legal professionals or monks. A society the place dying is not seen as an enemy, to be fought to the final breath, however embraced because the pure and inevitable finish of life. Ross Carlton, Wyoming Thanks to everybody concerned in making voluntary assisted dying occur in NSW. My spouse died an terrible dying from motor neurone illness and she or he deserved the selection. And therein lies the crux of the problem – selection. To people who campaigned and voted towards assisted dying, you continue to have your selection. You have got misplaced nothing. Iain Muir, Engadine The passage of the VAD invoice is a victory for frequent sense. In fact, there are at all times those that would search to forestall folks from being allowed to regulate their very own lives. Each time laws of this sort is adopted, they predict horrifying penalties. When same-sex marriage was accredited by the Australian group, these similar folks warned that the sky would fall in. Regardless of their hysteria, nothing untoward occurred. So will probably be with VAD, and we can be a extra caring group due to it. Derrick Mason, Boorowa

After witnessing the insupportable ache and struggling my aged mom went by way of earlier than her dying from pancreatic most cancers, I applaud the NSW state parliament choice to make VAD lawful. Nobody ought to should expertise the trauma of a liked one dying in such an undignified and horrible method. No quantity of counselling can put together you for the expertise. Folks ought to die with dignity. Rajend Naidu, Glenfield The passing of the VAD invoice will open a Pandora's field. By lifting the lid on the invoice, we is not going to be spared its inexhaustible, evil permutations. It is a false hope that legalising folks to be assisted in ending their life will make our society extra humane. Advocates have forgotten why hope was left in Pandora's field. Lynette Osborn, Marrickville

Thanks, Alex Greenwich and Andrew Denton. Ben Dryza, Newtown COVID a missed alternative for unis to recast themselves The brand new UNSW vice chancellor believes the pandemic gave the sector “an opportunity to reset; to forged off outdated habits and develop higher methods of working” (“NSW’s universities emerge from pandemic extra united”, Could 20). Many within the sector throughout the pandemic, together with “exhausted teachers and alienated college students from campus” mightn’t agree. The sector, underneath the questionable excuse that it “was excluded from the federal authorities’s JobKeeper subsidy”, has arguably used the pandemic as a chance for mass shedding of hundreds of “exhausted teachers” who’ve made long-term contributions to the sector, imposing a number of questionable restructures and redundancies, and sustaining insecure workers casualisation and fixed-term contracts. To college students – our youngest daughter has struggled by way of two years of her diploma in whole “on-line” isolation, whereas accumulating the identical HECS money owed for distant research financed and supported by our personal sources and infrastructure.

Vice chancellors ought to have organised a “reinvigorated co-operation” between themselves manner earlier than the pandemic to battle the sustained failure of governments to fund them correctly, which has diverted their focus to worldwide scholar income and made them extra akin to non-public companies than public pillars of upper studying. Robyn Dalziell, Kellyville Present some care

Aged care is again on the agenda (“Sector in disaster: 60,000 vacancies nationwide”, Could 20). More cash and better wages can be good. However aged care residents know that what is wanted is far more nuanced. Extra care hours would assist, however what is wanted depends upon the composition of the residents. Some want far more consideration than others; and this adjustments over time. One measurement doesn’t match all. The necessities have to be assessed regularly, say month-to-month, and the funding of care hours adjusted accordingly. Scheduling is important. Some durations demand higher sources than others. Late within the night, for instance, there’s a terrific demand for help. This implies the necessity for subsidised transport for late-night workers. Expenditure on meals is helpful, but it surely’s what is really eaten that issues. There is a lot waste in care properties. What we’d like is a authorities that understands the actual state of affairs and doesn’t conveniently pigeonhole aged care.

Alex Fleck, Surry Hills The worth is flawed The failure to do something to restrict the absurd will increase in home costs is a monumental coverage failure that is destroying folks’s lives (“Falling home costs imply carnage … so why would READ Also Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron's parents interviewed by feds day after supermarket attack: Officials politicians resolve housing affordability?”, Could 20). Lots of of hundreds of Australians are Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit score:

Two sides to Dahl's story

What a feast of magical literature your correspondent's household have missed in not being uncovered to Roald Dahl's magnificent oeuvre. He was not merciless. Quite the opposite, his sense of justice was at all times on the coronary heart of his tales.

What a feast of magical literature your correspondent’s household have missed in not being uncovered to Roald Dahl’s magnificent oeuvre (Letters, Could 20). He was not merciless. Quite the opposite, his sense of justice was at all times on the coronary heart of his tales.

The odd, the opposite, the poor had been at all times victorious. The merciless, the heartless had been trounced, the meek and type had been vindicated. My sons, reluctant readers at first, grew to become eager readers when launched to Dahl. My grandchildren love studying his tales and they’re nonetheless bedtime favourites – “Are you able to learn The BFG once more and do the humorous voices?”

Kids have at all times picked their noses and loved fart jokes; studying Dahl’s tales is not going to additional youngsters’s-slide into so-called vulgarity. Kate Elderton, Toronto Roald Dahl not solely regarded himself as “anti-Israel, not anti-Jew” but additionally acknowledged his antisemitism in an article in The Impartial in 1990 (“Racist bully? A lot-loved writer? The conundrum of Roald Dahl”, Could 19).

It is troublesome to argue in any other case within the face of his quite a few offensive statements, such because the time he instructed The New Statesman, “There is a trait within the Jewish character that does provoke animosity … Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t simply decide on them for no motive”; his reference to “nice Jewish monetary establishments” purportedly controlling the US authorities; and his appalling slur that in his service in WWII, Jewish troopers had been troublesome to seek out.

In December 2020, his descendants printed an apology on the official Roald Dahl web site for “the lasting and comprehensible harm attributable to Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements. These prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked distinction to the person we knew.“

There is no ambiguity – not in Dahl’s thoughts or for anybody accustomed to Dahl’s writings and musings.

Redundant and reviled Your correspondent asks if readers can assemble a sentence utilizing "really". For emphasis – he really anticipated folks to write down their responses, so I've. Tom Meakin, Port Macquarie Are you able to assemble a sentence the place "really" provides which means? Properly, really, I can't. Jim Hyndman, Fillans

Truly, the pointless companion phrase to “really” is “actually”. It, too, is misused so as to add emphasis, fairly actually. Matthew Gibbs, Leichhardt “Principally” is not solely a redundant adverb however on one notable event led to downright confusion (Letters, Could 20). Dwelling in Germany, one in every of our colleagues was requested by a perplexed German why everybody appeared obsessive about “bicycles”. It didn’t take lengthy to grasp that pleonasm and the Aussie accent had been at play. Elizabeth Maher, Bangor Starting sentences with “now” and punctuating a story with extreme use of “like” are each principally, and completely, pointless. Robert Caraian, Crows Nest I typically revile redundant phrases once I’m travelling in a southbound course. Meredith Williams, Northmead And when it comes to ineffective phrases and phrases, what about “when it comes to”? John Burman, Port Macquarie

Postscript "Congratulations to the Sydney Morning Herald for its goal however understated editorial in Friday's version. The explanations it advisable a change in authorities had been forthright and nicely reasoned. The newspaper has proven it is nonetheless unbiased and a newspaper of integrity," wrote Terry Hannan of Bowral, echoing the phrases of a whole lot of correspondents.

As at all times, a couple of did have some criticism: the editorial was "meek" in its assist of Anthony Albanese. "Labor deserved higher than the Herald's grudging endorsement. For these not paying consideration, Labor's marketing campaign was all about vision, integrity, inclusiveness and compassion. Hopefully, Australia will vote for a return to decency. Integrity is the cornerstone of fine management and with out it we can not succeed," wrote Graham Lum of North Rocks. A small variety of letter writers additionally believed we had been backing the flawed occasion. As a former editor defined after an enormous reader backlash to an editorial supporting the Coalition at a state election, the Herald has been endorsing one aspect or one other for greater than 100 years, since main political events first got here into existence. Within the first six a long time following federation, it at all times supported the election of a conservative authorities. The Herald has solely endorsed the federal Labor Celebration for election six occasions beforehand – 1961 (Calwell), 1984 and 1987 (Hawke), 2007 (Rudd), 2010 (Gillard) and 2019 (Shorten).