A peculiar board battle at NextGen Healthcare has captivated corporate governance circles. The long-running dispute between directors has centered on the practice of “cumulative voting”, which aims to empower small shareholders, but allows a determined minority to be overtaken by a separate majority, some critics say. Most publicly traded US companies do not use cumulative voting.

How cumulative voting works: In a typical voting system, an investor with 100 shares can vote up to 100 times for each proposed director, considering a slate of 10 nominees. Under cumulative voting, that investor can distribute 1,000 votes (100 shares to 10 nominees) in any ratio, including all 1,000 votes for one nominee and none for the rest. This concentration gives the investor more power than others with more shares. (Here’s a calculator that shows this in action.)

Why this matters to NextGen: NextGen’s management and most of its directors say the cumulative turnout puts them at the mercy of two directors: the company’s founder, Sheldon Razin, and his boardroom colleague, Lance Rosenzweig.

Razin and Rosenzweig, who collectively own 15.2 percent of the company’s shares, have launched a proxy contest, putting forward a slate of director nominees ahead of the shareholder meeting on October 13. Among others, they are asking investors to replace the company’s chairman, Jeffrey Margolis, whom they accuse of overseeing poor financial performance and promoting an “imperial culture.”

NextGen is proposing its nine-man slate, which does not include Razin and Rosenzweig. It is also asking shareholders to vote to re-incorporate the company from California to Delaware, where the cumulative voting default is. NextGen says the cumulative turnout has made it harder to oust Razin, who has been on the board for 47 years, as ties have soured.

“There are many closed fanboys and fans of cumulative voting, On the principle that it’s an empowering thing for shareholders,” said Eric Talley of Columbia Law School. “Even though we tend to think of cumulative voting as an anti-semitism tool,” Talley said, “tough” the board. For a small number of members of the U.S., “the cumulative voting may in itself be a moat for those directors.”

Tensions have been brewing on NextGen’s board for years. In 2015, the board prompted Razin to step down as chairman after an independent investigation found that he was in unauthorized negotiations about selling the company. (Razin argues that he was informally interested in Fielding.) Since then, management has described his strategy as fixing the “volatile” company he inherited from Razin. Razin argued that the rest of the board is the one who is complicit, and that it is using the issue of cumulative voting as an “intimidation tactic” in its attempt to “undermine the rights of shareholders”.

“It is unfortunate that some disagreements are coming out in public,” Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Garrow said. Garrow said that “the company is in a better position than it was five years ago,” but Razin “still has some useful insight into the industry.” Shareholders will have their say in two weeks, and they’ll have plenty to consider — news releases, leaked emails, presentations and proxy updates flying back and forth between NextGen and Razin almost every day — before they Submit your vote.