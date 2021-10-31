chopra-thanks-anand-mahindra-for-new-xuv700-also-ipl-franchise-chennai-super-kings-gifted-special-number-jersey-and-1-crore-rupees-to-golden-boy – Anand Mahindra Handed over XUV700 to golden boy Neeraj Chopra, Chennai Super Kings presented a special number jersey and gave 1 crore rupees

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings honored Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from this, he also thanked for the car gifted by Anand Mahindra.

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who created history for the country in Tokyo Olympics, is still in the process of getting the prize. In this episode, he shared a photo on Twitter with a car gifted by Anand Mahindra. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings also gifted India’s first Golden Athlete a special T-shirt with Rs 1 crore.

Chennai Super Kings shared the photo of Neeraj Chopra by attaching a link on their official Instagram page. In this photo, Neeraj Chopra had the jersey of Chennai Super Kings, who won the IPL title four times. The number written in this T-shirt was very special.

Let us tell you that in the javelin throw event of Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal by throwing javelin at a distance of 87.58 meters. The same number (8758) is written on the T-shirt presented by the IPL franchise to Golden Boy.

KS Viswanathan, CEO, IPL Franchise said, “Neeraj Chopra has made everyone proud by winning the gold medal for India in the track and field event for the first time in Olympic history. We are glad to gift him this special jersey. With this, best wishes to him for achieving other achievements for the country.

On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra has thanked CSK for this honor. Apart from this, on Saturday night, thanking Anand Mahindra, the famous industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, he also shared a photo with the car found in the gift. The number 8758 is also seen written on this luxury car.

While sharing the photo with the car, Neeraj Chopra wrote, ‘Thank you Anand Mahindra ji for this new car with new features! Will get out of this car soon.

Significantly, Anand Mahindra had also made a tweet on Neeraj’s making history. In this tweet, he shared his photo and poster of Bahubali film, describing Neeraj Chopra as Bahubali. On this, a user had asked Mahindra to give the XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra.

In response, Anand Mahindra said, “Absolutely… it would be my personal privilege to gift the XUV700 to the country’s golden athlete.” Tagging two executives of his company, Vijay Nakra and Rajesh Jejurikar, he wrote that, you should keep an XUV700 ready for him (Neeraj Chopra). Which he has now fulfilled.