Chris Christie Wants the Post-Trump G.O.P. to Move Past Trump

Chris Christie wants to make something clear: The 2020 election has not been stolen.
“The election for the presidency took place on November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not do that, “Mr. Christie writes in his new book,” Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and Joe Biden’s Dangerous Policies. “
“It simply came to our notice then. On the contrary, any claim is untrue, “says Mr. Christie.
This is not currently a popular vote in the Republican Party, as Mr. Trump has been promoting baseless allegations of widespread election fraud for more than a year, and many Republicans have either echoed those claims or ignored them.
But it is believed that Mr Christie has been repeating himself since election day, as he called on the GOP – and Mr Trump – to step back.
“It’s not a book about him,” Mr. Christie said in a recent interview about the book, which is set to be published on Wednesday. “This book is about where we go from here and why it’s important for us to let go of the past.”
As for Mr Trump, Mr Christie Botht said: “If he wants to be a positive force in the future, he has to give up other things. If he didn’t, I don’t think he could. ”
Mr. Christie drew attention to the race for governor of Virginia and to Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who won a state party convention without the support of Mr. Trump and then ousted him at the time of the general election. Mr Youngkin eventually defeated his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe.
Mr Christie said Youngkin’s victory “shakes up the idea that if you do not agree with Donald Trump on all issues, and have unwavering allegiance to him, you cannot win because his constituents will not come out to vote.” “No candidate has voters. They don’t. “
Mr. Trump described the behavior in the years since he left office – and the concern lawmakers who are worried about crossing them – in very clear terms. “Donald Trump’s own behavior is to create fear,” he said.
Min. Christie is a former governor of New Jersey, a former presidential candidate, and a potential future candidate. He was one of Mr. Trump’s early supporters after he ended his own national candidacy in 2016, was a potential vice presidential candidate, led Mr. Trump’s transition efforts until he was removed from that role and helped lead Mr. Trump’s opioids commission.
The fact that he was with Mr. Trump during the tumultuous presidency makes Mr. Christie’s critics reluctant to make sense of his remarks. Mr Christie argued that his support for Mr Trump and his 15 years of friendship before that made him a credible critic.
“I think it was really important for people to understand why I supported the president for so many days,” said Mr Christie. “And there were reasons for that, because I usually agree with the policies that he was pursuing.” As he argued for years, he added, “It’s rarely on policy.”
Arguing about how things are usually handled, Mr Christie said Mr Trump gave the example of throwing a “bouquet” at Chinese President Xi Jinping. When the Chinese government withheld information about the coronavirus, it was “unacceptable” to be generous to Mr Xi, Mr Christie said.
Mr Christie did not blame Mr Trump’s speech for the January 6 violence in the Capitol by his supporters. Instead, he said, it was months after Mr. Trump’s false claims that the election had been stolen from him that angered those who believed in him.
Responsibility for what happened was “months away,” he said. “As a leader, you need to know that the words you use have consequences. And the consequences can sometimes be unpredictable. I don’t think he thought about it. “
Mr. Christie began a road-test of his theme in a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library in September, during which he did not name Mr. Trump. When he spoke again at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference in Nevada last weekend, Mr. Trump took notice and delivered a broad side shot aimed at his aides as a warning shot.
Mr Christie’s statement that “Republicans have to move on from the past, that is, fraud in the 2020 election” was a “complete assassination”. Trump put the wrong character in half.
Mr Christie said Mr Trump should focus less on “personal revenge” and added, “I think if they wanted to have a conversation like this about me, I would suggest that I get 60 per cent. With 51 per cent Hispanic votes. Vote in blue.
Mr Christie said he would not make a decision on standing for the presidency in 2024 until after the mid-term elections in 2022. He said Mr. Trump would not be influenced by his ideology and would not reject it if he supported the former president. There is no way for yourself.
Throughout the book, Mr. Christie puts Mr. Trump in the historical context of the political tensions in the centuries-old country. Christie writes that the QAnon conspiracy theories of the past several years are in many ways descendants of members of the John Birch Society, and that he contradicted how Ronald Reagan handled the extremist voices in his party with Mr. Trump.
He blamed Mr. Trump for spreading “The Birthday Campaign” about the birthplace of former President Barack Obama in 2011.
Addressing other Republicans who have raised questions about where the first black president was born, Mr Christie said, “He has shown everyone how such lies can be used.
And Mr. Christie writes that he knows Mr. Trump was angry when Mr. Obama roasted him at his birthplace crusade at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011. Mr Trump later boasted that he was not bothered, but Mr Christie said he had spoken to Mr Trump about it. Mr Christie writes: “I am just angry.
Mr. Christie’s last year met with President Joseph R. It also describes some of the debate preparation sessions he led for Mr. Trump before coming on stage with Biden Jr. In one session, Mr. Trump turned to Mr. Christie and encouraged him to recommend Christopher Rye for FBI Director.
“He is doing a terrible job, and he is your choice. He was Yours Choose, ”Mr. Trump told Mr. Christie in front of half a dozen other Trump aides.
“Wait a second,” replied Mr. Christie, praising Mr. Rye. “It simply came to our notice then. He was Yours Select. That was my recommendation. I am not the president. I can’t choose. “
Mr Christie reveals how much he and others cared about his survival when Mr Trump and several other aides contracted Covid-19 at the same time as he contracted the coronavirus while in the White House. Mr Christie writes that his priest came to the hospital and anointed his forehead with the sign of the cross and prayed over him.
He received a phone call from Mr. Trump, who was hospitalized, with a major concern: “Are you going to say you got it from me?” Mr. Trump asked him.
Mr. Christie is vague in his book about Mr. Biden, whose policies he says he cannot align himself with. In the interview, he blamed the president for running the country as a politician but governing the country, citing the example of withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Christie said of the electorate, “If he had known how to govern, Mr Biden would not have won.
