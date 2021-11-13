Chris Christie Wants the Post-Trump G.O.P. to Move Past Trump

Chris Christie wants to make something clear: The 2020 election has not been stolen.

“The election for the presidency took place on November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not do that, “Mr. Christie writes in his new book,” Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and Joe Biden’s Dangerous Policies. “

“It simply came to our notice then. On the contrary, any claim is untrue, “says Mr. Christie.

This is not currently a popular vote in the Republican Party, as Mr. Trump has been promoting baseless allegations of widespread election fraud for more than a year, and many Republicans have either echoed those claims or ignored them.

But it is believed that Mr Christie has been repeating himself since election day, as he called on the GOP – and Mr Trump – to step back.

“It’s not a book about him,” Mr. Christie said in a recent interview about the book, which is set to be published on Wednesday. “This book is about where we go from here and why it’s important for us to let go of the past.”