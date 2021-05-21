Chris Cuomo Advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo After Sexual Harassment Allegations

The CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo supplied public-relations recommendation to his brother, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, after a sequence of sexual harassment allegations threatened the governor’s political profession earlier this yr, an uncommon breach of conventional limitations between lawmakers and journalists.

CNN stated on Thursday that the conversations have been “inappropriate” and that Chris Cuomo would chorus from any extra related discussions with the governor’s workers. However the community stated it could take no disciplinary motion towards the anchor, whose program was CNN’s highest-rated present within the first quarter of the yr.

The episode has — as soon as once more — raised questions on Chris Cuomo’s capability to host a flagship cable information program whereas his brother is a key determine in a number of main political tales. Moreover the harassment allegations from a number of girls who labored on his workers, Governor Cuomo has confronted criticism for obscuring the variety of coronavirus deaths in New York State nursing houses. Final yr, earlier than the scandals grew to become information, Governor Cuomo commanded a nationwide viewers together with his every day briefings on the pandemic.

Governor Cuomo’s workplace stated on Thursday that Chris Cuomo had joined a number of technique calls with the governor and a few of his high advisers, confirming an earlier report by The Washington Put up. “There have been a number of cellphone conversations, with buddies and advisers giving the governor recommendation,” stated Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for Governor Cuomo.