Chris Cuomo of CNN Appears in Report on Gov. Cuomo’s Behavior
New details emerged Tuesday about the involvement of star CNN presenter Chris Cuomo in shaping the strategic response to allegations of workplace sexual harassment against his brother, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.
Chris Cuomo was identified in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James as a continuing participant in strategic appeals with Governor Cuomo’s inner circle. This group has been described to investigators by Richard Azzopardi, the Governor’s Senior Advisor, as “people who have been with us for a long time and whom we can trust.”
A document included in the report shows Chris Cuomo participating in a February 28 email chain in which the group drafted a formal public statement for Governor Cuomo; the statement was released by the governor’s office later today. Chris Cuomo appeared to weigh in on the wording of the statement, although it is not clear whether he wrote it.
Chris Cuomo was also interviewed by investigators from Ms James’ office as part of their preparation for the report.
CNN did not comment immediately on Tuesday.
Chris Cuomo apologized to CNN viewers in May when it was revealed he had offered his brother political advice, a blatant violation of traditional ethical barriers between journalists and lawmakers. The presenter, whose 9pm show is CNN’s highest-rated show, called his actions a “mistake” but also described himself as “family first, work next.”
CNN did not take any disciplinary action against its presenter. The network released a statement calling Chris Cuomo’s actions “inappropriate” and noting that she had previously banned him from covering reports involving his brother.
At the start of the pandemic, however, Governor Cuomo was a frequent guest on his brother’s CNN show, particularly after Chris Cuomo, who is 13 years younger than the governor, tested positive for the coronavirus. The presenter’s live interviews with his brother, which Chris Cuomo conducted from isolation in the basement of his family home, captivated viewers and were praised by CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker.
CNN aired coverage of Ms James’ report on Tuesday, and the network broadcast Governor Cuomo’s televised response. At one point, CNN presenter John King acknowledged his network colleague’s involvement in a brief statement to viewers.
“I want this to be recorded,” Mr King said on his noon show. “Many of you know this, but the governor’s brother, Chris, works here at CNN as a presenter. It should be noted that he was interviewed for this report, as someone who reached out to to talk to his brother as this crisis unfolded. ”
