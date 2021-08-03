Chris Cuomo of CNN Appears in Report on Gov. Cuomo’s Behavior

New details emerged Tuesday about the involvement of star CNN presenter Chris Cuomo in shaping the strategic response to allegations of workplace sexual harassment against his brother, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.

Chris Cuomo was identified in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James as a continuing participant in strategic appeals with Governor Cuomo’s inner circle. This group has been described to investigators by Richard Azzopardi, the Governor’s Senior Advisor, as “people who have been with us for a long time and whom we can trust.”

A document included in the report shows Chris Cuomo participating in a February 28 email chain in which the group drafted a formal public statement for Governor Cuomo; the statement was released by the governor’s office later today. Chris Cuomo appeared to weigh in on the wording of the statement, although it is not clear whether he wrote it.

Chris Cuomo was also interviewed by investigators from Ms James’ office as part of their preparation for the report.