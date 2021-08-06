Chris Cuomo of CNN Will Take a Vacation Amid Scrutiny of His Brother

Chris Cuomo is expected to start a week’s vacation from his prime-time CNN talk show on Friday, a hiatus the host described as a previously scheduled absence around his birthday.

“Every year I take my birthday week,” Mr. Cuomo, who turns 51 on Monday, said on a CNN podcast. “I can not wait to see him.”

The vacation comes as Mr. Cuomo’s brother, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York City, faces numerous calls to resign after a report from the New York State Attorney General on Tuesday detailed several charges of sexual harassment against him.

Chris Cuomo has not once mentioned his brother or the scandal on his 9 p.m. show since the report was released, which has otherwise received wide coverage on CNN. He apologized earlier this year for discussing strategy with Governor Cuomo’s aides on how to respond to the scandal; the host called his actions a “mistake” and pledged not to discuss his brother on the air.