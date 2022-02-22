Chris Gayle declares himself Babar Azam karachi kings new head coach in psl 2023, universe boss out to IPL 2022

Chris Gayle Hilarious Tweet: You can also understand this tweet of Caribbean legend Chris Gayle as a joke and also a taunt on Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League 2022.

Caribbean legend Chris Gayle will be the head coach of Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (2023). You will also be surprised to read this. Perhaps Gayle’s intention behind making such a tweet must have been the same. Yes, Gayle told through social media that from next season he will be the head coach of Karachi Kings. The special thing is that he himself has taken this decision.

Chris Gayle wrote in his tweet, ‘Hi PSL League, I will be the head coach of Karachi Kings team from next season. Now there will be no debate in this matter. He then posted an emoji with a winking and smiling face. Gayle tagged his post PSL and Karachi Kings and wrote Universal Boss with the hashtag.

You can also take this tweet of Gayle as a joke and also take a jibe at Babar Azam’s team. Actually, Karachi Kings are at the bottom of the points table in the Pakistan Super League 2022. He played 9 matches till 19 February 2022, out of which he has won only one. In all other matches, he has to face defeat.

At the same time, team captain Babar Azam is included in the top-5 in the list of highest run scorers. He has scored 307 runs in 9 matches at an average of 38.38 and strike rate of 120.39. However, if we talk about the strike rate, then he is at number 47.

Gayle will not be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He did not appear in IPL Mega Auction 2022. However, he played in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. There his team Fortune Barishal had to face defeat in the title match.

Comilla Victorians won the title by defeating Fortune Barishal by one run in the final match played on 18 February 2022 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Gayle scored 33 runs in 31 balls in the final match.